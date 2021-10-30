Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2019- Aiming on Regional Market Conditions, Competitors, Product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production and Future Forecast to 2023

The data collected in the “Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market – Segmented by Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market operations is also included in this report. The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Abbott, AxoGen Inc., Baxter, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc, Medtronic Plc, Nuvectra, OrthoMed, Inc., Polyganics, and Stryker

Overview of Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Report:

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to register a growth rate of approximately 11.7% during the forecast period (2019-2023). The presence of strong product pipeline of major multinational companies and improved treatment efficiency for neurological disorders are some of the primary drivers for this market. North America is anticipated to dominate the market share during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, better health insurance policies, and higher incidence rate of neural disorders.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Diseases and Peripheral Nerve Injuries in Geriatric Population

The global rising prevalence of neurological diseases and peripheral nerve injuries in geriatric population is one of the primary factors driving this market. Some of the most common neurological disorders include stroke, migraine, brain tumors, spinal cord injuries, and multiple sclerosis, among others. The peripheral nerve injuries also occur at a rising incidence rate, with the presence of traumatic neuropathies and neuropathic pain, including crush injuries. Around 500,000 deaths by brain aneurysms have been recorded worldwide each year. Thus, in the forecast period, this number is further expected to grow each year, creating the need for more nerve repair and regeneration products.

Other factors driving this market are technological advancements in nerve repair and regeneration with rise in the healthcare expenditure by government with favorable policies in developed market.

High Cost of Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

The expensive nature of neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices is one of the key factors restricting the growth of this market. Due to this, they are not widely used, costing anywhere from several hundred dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. Moreover, the insurance companies cover costs for some therapies but not all. This affects the hospital’s overall budget; for example, in 2015, according to Modern Healthcare, hospitals faced the higher prices issues for spinal cord stimulators by companies such as Boston Scientific and Medtronic. Thus, this factor would play a significant role in hindering this market.

United States is the Largest Market

In North America, the presence of multinational companies with continuous technological developments with rising availability of medical devices, favorable insurance policies, and increasing incidence rate of neural disorders drive the market, particularly in the United States. Availability of technologically advanced devices by major companies such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific helps in the dominance of this market in the country.

