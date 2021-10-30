Global Paragliding Equipment Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2019-2026

Global Paragliding Equipment Market valued approximately USD 461.1 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.38% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Paragliding Equipment Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Paragliding is one of the recreational adventure aero-sport activities. It is a free flying activity where the participants need equipment like gliders and harnesses, which can fit in a backpack. Participants of this adventure are launched with the help of a crane or a tow either from a hill or a cliff. Sometimes a backpack motor called paramotoring is also used to launch the pilots. Changing demographics, increasing urbanization, evolving lifestyle, rise in awareness of new products, growth in outdoor vacation trips and increase in dual household incomes are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing interest in adventure activities and rise in tourism industry is another factor that supporting agents for various process in the industry. Moreover, emergence of easy internet access and online reviews about adventure tourism is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high infrastructural cost and influx of pre-owned paragliding equipment are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Paragliding Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing number of people in paragliding and rise in popularity of adventure sports in the region. North America and Asia-Pacific is also estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Paragliding Equipment market over the upcoming years. Further, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of institutions offering courses associated with paragliding in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

ADVANCE

NEO

NOVA

OZONE GLIDERS

SUPAIR

AirCross

APCO Aviation

COMPASS

Dudek Paragliders

ICARO Paragliders

Independence

SOL Paragliders

Swing Flugsportgerate

U-Turn

Windtech – Nortec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Paragliders

Harness & Reverse Parachutes

Protective Gears

Others

By Application:

Recreational Users

Professional Users

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Paragliding Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

