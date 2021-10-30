Global Pen Needles Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast from 2018 to 2025

What is pen needles?

Pen needles are commonly used in conjunction with injection pens in order to deliver injectable medications into the human body. It comprises of a hollow needle that is embedded in a plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. Pen needles are available in variety of needle length and diameters and is generally used by healthcare professional to provide injection of a variety of medications to their patients. The most common applications of these pen needles is by diabetic patients who often require multiple daily insulin injections.

Global Pen Needles Market Analysis

The Global Pen Needles Market was valued at USD 1.94 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.40 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Global Pen Needles Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, favorable reimbursement in selected countries along with huge technological advancements contributes in driving the Global Pen Needles Market. On the other hand, Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery modes might act as a restraint for the overall market.

Global Pen Needles Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Pen Needles Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, TERUMO CORPORATION, Owen Mumford Ltd., Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, HTL-STREFA, UltiMed, Inc., Allison Medical, Inc., and Artsana S.p.a. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Pen Needles Market , By Length

• 4mm

• 5mm

• 6mm

• 8mm

• 10mm

• 12mm

Global Pen Needles Market , By Type

• Standard Pen Needles

• Safety Pen Needles

Global Pen Needles Market , By Therapy

• Insulin Therapy

• Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Therapy

• Growth Hormone Therapy

• Other Therapies

Global Pen Needles Market , By Mode of Purchase

• Retail

• Non-Retail

Global Pen Needles Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

