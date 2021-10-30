Global Personal Lines Insurance Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2026
Global Personal Lines Insurance Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Personal Lines refers to the insurance that is designed for personal use. Insurance companies sell these policies to individuals, as opposed to companies, to reimburse them for losses or damage to their possessions or to protect them from liability. The growth of the personal Lines insurance market is primarily driven by growth in awareness regarding insurance and lesser liability concerns as compared to commercial insurance. However, government regulations and expenses associated with personal Lines insurance are expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Personal Lines Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Personal Lines Insurance Market over the forecasted period 2019-2026. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Personal Lines Insurance market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Personal Lines Insurance Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Personal Lines Insurance Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Personal Lines Insurance Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading Market players mainly include-
Aviva
Admiral
Direct Lines
Churchill
HUB International Ltd.
Confie Seguros Holding Co.
USI Insurance Services
AssuredPartners Inc.
TWFG Insurance Services
Crystal & Co.
Leavitt Group
PayneWest Insurance
Petplan
Animal Friends
AXA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Property
Casualty
By Application:
Individual
Family
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Personal Lines Insurance Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
