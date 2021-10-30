Growth of In-Car Apps Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global In-Car Apps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 with table and figures in it.

It incorporates various technologies such as voice control, gesture recognition and aids in eliminating extra buttons in order to maintain driver’s focus on the road. In-car apps assist in ensuring safety by offering improved features such as autonomous emergency brake, evolved cruise control, blind spot data, traffic jam help, cross traffic, and change of lane assist. Furthermore, it also facilitates driver in lane departure, parking assist, traffic signal warning, pedestrian warning, autonomous parking, surround view systems and car to car communications. It offers aforementioned features by installing sensor technologies such as, radar, camera and ultrasound.

The increasing demand for In-Car Apps drives the market size on account of development of automobile industries. Fuel economy and efficiency, health and personal efficiency, security, road safety and insurance liability are anticipated to furnish colossal in-car apps market growth avenues over the forecast period. This app provides convenience for driver such as entertainment, autonomous emergency brake, function of monitoring and GPS system. Ford is likely to launch a new application called Sync Connect by 2016, which could start, stop, lock and unlock with the help of a remote. Furthermore, this app includes voice activation for smartphones that allows free emergency calls and also enables user to retrieve status of car systems such as tire pressure, fuel levels, battery status and oil level. This app encompasses two tier authentication security and needs user confirmation of system setup through in car console.

In 2018, the global In-Car Apps market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global In-Car Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study:

Apple

Google

Mirrorlink

Ford Motor Company

Delphi Automotive

Alcatel-Lucent

Audi

NXP Semiconductors

Sierra Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded Model

External Model

Hybrid Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Social Networking

Travel

Music

Entertainment

Lifestyle

News

Weather

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-Car Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the In-Car Apps development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Car Apps are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

