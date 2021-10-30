Lecture Capture Market in hardware segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth By 2025

The Lecture Capture Market study focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.

The lecture capture market is characterized by the presence of hardware and software components. Hardware components include cameras, microphones, recording system, and learning management systems. The hardware segment is anticipated to grow owing to the high usage of tablets and smartphones among students and enterprise workforce. The software segment is projected to show a significant market growth during the forecast period as the purchase of hardware is a one-time fixed investment, but software needs the upgrading and maintenance. The software market is driven by the increase in online courses & schools and unparallel growth of distance learning courses across the major universities.

Lecture Capture Market size is anticipated to grow due to the increasing adoption of e-learning activities. These activities appeal to a broad set of audience as online learners engage in interactive and entertaining e-learning activities when it fits into their schedules. Students are accessing video streaming websites for learning due to the increased internet speed over the past few years. Moreover, visually appealing e-learning infographics, e-learning scenarios & simulations, group collaboration e-learning projects, and large amounts of data available for each stream of education are driving the adoption of e-learning activities, propelling the growth of the lecture capture market.

High penetration of portable devices across the world is one of the major factors driving the lecture capture market. Many coaching institutes and distance learning colleges, among other educational institutions, are using these systems to increase their reach toward the customers. Coaching institutes and distance learning colleges offer demo lecture videos for free, resulting in the increase in the demand for these solutions.

The issues regarding the storage of data will hinder the lecture capture market growth. High-capacity storage is required for these systems as these generate a large amount of data on a daily basis. This becomes a challenge for entry-level companies as the fixed cost increases. Furthermore, buying high-capacity storage for the data is an expensive alternative. Growing adoption of cloud-based systems will help the companies tackle the data storage and costs issues. For instance, Echo360 has launched cloud-based systems, which are faster, better, and 89% cheaper.

One of the major challenges in the adoption of these systems is the increasing instances of the misuse of these systems. Many universities allow students to use portable devices in ongoing classes for academic purposes. During an ongoing lecture, students can use the system to capture the lecture and use it for the commercial purposes without prior permission from the concerned lecturer, thus increasing legal issues arising from copyright infringement and affecting the lecture capture market.

The lecture capture industry by end users includes educational institutes and corporates. Corporates are adopting these systems at a high pace as the single system is used to train multiple employees simultaneously and the reach of the training becomes global. Additionally, the content can be broadcast to multiple training batches afterward. This reduces the overall cost of the training incurred by the organizations, leading to the growth of the lecture capture insuatry.

The U.S. lecture capture market is projected to hold the majority share during the forecast period due to the convergence of IT in the education system coupled with the modernization of the audio-visual industry. These developments have significantly improved the learning experience of the students in the region. Additionally, the U.S. has always been the leading player in the adoption of new technologies, making the country a prominent lecture capture induatry.

Players in the lecture capture market are Accordent Technologies, Creston Electronics, Cisco Systems, Kaltura, Dell, Mediacore, Haivision, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Echo360, Inc., Panopto, YuJa Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., ShareStream LLC, Polycom, Inc., Lumens Digital Optics, Inc., Matrox, HABOOK Information Technology, Inc., Lumens Digital Optics, Inc. Companies are innovating products to maximize the user experience.

