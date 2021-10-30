New Report on Engineering Software Market Expand at CAGR of 7.17% by 2025 with Top Key Players: PTC, Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, Siemens PLM Software, Synopsys, Autodesk, AVEVA Group, Dassault Systemes

An off-the-shelf report on Engineering Software Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The engineering software market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 25.60 Bn in 2017 to US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.17% between 2017 and 2025.

With expanding infrastructural improvements in the developing and developed nations, growth of engineering software market is likely to encounter a noteworthy ascent. The development of engineering software is additionally strongly dependent upon the development of ventures like oil and gas, chemical, power, mining, refining and other manufacturing enterprises. Aside from these ventures, the engineering software are utilized in several manufacturing facilities such as gadgets, paper and pulp, and so forth. Over all the market is expected to continue its growth, as more innovative and novel technologies dive into these enterprises.

The List of Companies

PTC, Inc

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Dassault Systemes, S.A.

Vectorworks Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Intergraph Corporation

KBC Advanced Technologies Plc

The overall Engineering Software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Engineering Software market.

