Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market 2019 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- ABB, Ormat, General Electric, China Energy Recovery and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market



Waste heat recovery is an energy exchange recovery process wherein the heat energy from the exhaust is recovered and used in other industrial processes. The processes include power generation, heat pipe exchanger, regenerators and other applications in different industries. As per estimation 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat. The waste heat sources include hot combustion gases from exhaust and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors.

Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery industry.

Top Key Players Include

ABB

Ormat Technologies

General Electric Company

China Energy Recovery

Bono Energia

HRS

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4155123-global-oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-market

The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market

Heat Exchangers

Boilers

Heat Recovery Steam Generators

Turbines

Tanks

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

Thermal

Electricity Power Generation

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4155123-global-oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-market

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)