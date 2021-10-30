Polymer Bearing Market 2025 Application – Automotive, Food Processing And Packaging

Polymer Bearing Market size may grow significantly over the projected period. Strong application scope in automotive, food processing and packaging, textile and medical and pharmaceutical industry will drive product demand.

Global bearing market was valued at USD 80 billion in 2015 and may exceed USD 110 billion by 2024, with gains at over 6% owing to heavy machinery production. China accounted for over 25% of the total market share owing to rising vehicle demand and machinery production. Mining and construction equipment market in India, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea and Taiwan may facilitate polymer bearing demand.

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-toc/upcoming/1931

Global packaging industry was valued at USD 530 billion in 2016. India, China and Brazil comprised of over 35% of the total demand owing to rapid industrialization and increasing growth in consumer goods and packaging industry. Polymer bearing give maintenance-free performance, high-temperature capabilities and durability, which are used in automated bag filling equipment, food processing equipment, case erecting equipment, blow molding machines, fill and seal machines, labeling equipment, palletizing and handling equipment.

Polymer bearing have possible applications in variety of medical devices like hospital beds, x-ray machines, dental chairs, operating tables and wheel chairs. Increasing technological innovations in healthcare sector has led to rise in demand for medical devices which may have positive influence on polymer bearing market size. Global medical device market was estimated over USD 225 billion in 2016 and it may surpass USD 500 billion by 2024. U.S. medical device market was valued over USD 125 billion in 2016 and represents over 35% of the global market.

Browse Complete Summary of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/polymer-bearing-market

Phenolic bearings dominate polymer bearing market as they have replaced wood and metal bearings due to strength and shock resistance properties. Strong applications outlook in electrical switch-gear, rubber-shaft bearings and propeller in ships, water-turbine and rolling-mill bearings will drive product demand.

Asia Pacific, led by India, South Korea, Japan and China polymer bearing market size may show significant regional growth due to strong applications in food processing and medical & pharmaceutical industry. Easy accessibility of raw materials and labor may favor regional industry growth.

Europe, driven by UK, France and Germany polymer bearing market size may grow significantly owing to strong fixed investment environment and manufacturing of motor vehicles driving regional industry growth. Increasing application scope in non-food & beverages packaging applications including, pharmaceutical, household chemicals and cosmetics & toiletries may drive regional product demand.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1931

Global polymer bearing market share is fragmented. Key market players operating in this industry are BNL, SKF, Igus Inc., Boston Gear LLC., Saint-Gobain, Oiles Corporation, KMS Bearings, Kashima Bearings, Kilian Manufacturing and Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products.