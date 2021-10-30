Pregnancy Products Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2023 | Market Reports World

The data collected in the “Global Pregnancy Products Market – Segmented by Products and Distribution Channel – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Pregnancy Products Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Pregnancy Products Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Pregnancy Products Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Pregnancy Products Market operations is also included in this report. The Pregnancy Products Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Pregnancy Products Market Segmentation by Major Players:

NINE NATURALS LLC, CLARINS GROUP, NOVENA MATERNITY, E.T. BROWNE DRUG CO. INC., MAMA MIO US INC., EXPANSXIENCE LABORATORIES INC., NOODLE AND BOO, MANKIND PHARMA, PROCTER & GAMBLE

Overview of Pregnancy Products Market Report:

The global pregnancy products market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to growing awareness regarding pregnancy products and rising demand for home-based pregnancy test kits.

Rise in Birth Rate Reflecting High Number of Pregnancies

Pregnancy products are those that are meant for physical changes in pregnant women during and after pregnancy. The market for pregnancy products is anticipated to experience tremendous growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in the birth rate in developed, as well as developing countries. According to a 2014 article published in the Independent Online, a UK new portal, birthrate among British women has seen a leap of 18% since the past decade. The increase in pregnancy rate is likely to create a high demand for pregnancy products which will drive the market during the forecast period. The rising disposable incomes, increase in birth rate, especially in developing countries, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products among women, coupled with increase in literacy rate of women and well-developed distribution channel for pregnancy products are the major factors driving the growth of the pregnancy product market.

Side Effects Associated with Pregnancy Products

The topical pregnancy products, such as lotions and creams, contain chemicals, which may lead to harmful side effects to the pregnant women. The products may also lead to birth defects in newborn babies as they contain retinol as an ingredient. Thus, the safety issues related to pregnancy products and lack of awareness about pregnancy products in the low-income group people in developing countries are the impeding factors for the growth of the global pregnancy products market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The pregnancy products market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography. By geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America dominates the pregnancy products market due to the growing awareness regarding pregnancy product, and growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy products through strong marketing activities by key players.

