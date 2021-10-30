Residue Testing Market anticipates revenue will hit up to 6.6% CAGR by 2023: Includes Top Players, Gross Margin, Profit Margin, Revenue

The data collected in the “Global Residue Testing Market – Segmented by Type of Contaminant, Technology, Application and Geography (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Residue Testing Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Residue Testing Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Residue Testing Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Residue Testing Market operations is also included in this report. The Residue Testing Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Residue Testing Market Segmentation by Major Players:

SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, DTS Food Laboratories, ILS Limited, Covance Inc., Silliker, Inc., Asurequality Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd., Vanguard Sciences (Formerly Aegis Food Testing Laboratories), Covance Inc., International Laboratory Services Ltd., Ecolab Inc.

Overview of Residue Testing Market Report:

The global residue testing market size was estimated to be USD 4.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2023 (forecast period). The residue testing ensures the products to be contaminant-free and complies with the residue level of International regulations. To improve the quality of food, most of the countries have imposed stringent regulations which has made residue testing mandatory, this is expected to drive the in the near future.

Market Dynamics

In 2017, CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) found traces of an herbicide named glyphosate, in nearly 30% of the samples tested for 3200 food products. The governmental agencies such as CFIA, EU and USDA consider glyphosate safe up to the limit of 1.3%. In 2013, horse meat scandal in the United Kingdom, where beef was found to be contaminated with horse meat, raised food safety issues among consumers as well as manufacturers. Consequently, the food industry started paying more attention to make their products, safer in the residue limit of foods.

The increased concern for pesticide and residue level in food products, growing demand for organic food products and increased need to meet food allergen claims on the label are various factors driving the residue testing market. As food trade is growing globally, there is an intense need for food products to follow international regulations. However, lack of awareness about regulatory standards among manufacturers is the restraining factor for the market. The demand for organic food products is growing in developing region, which offers opportunities for the market

Chromatography Technique to Lead the Pesticide Residue Test Market

The liquid, gas and GC-MS are conventional and reliable methods used for pesticide residue testing. The cost effective testing and high accuracy have dominated the market share among other technologies. Further, these methods are highly preferred in the developed region for residue and food allergen label claims identification. Based on test type, the residue testing market is segmented into technology type, application and geography. Further, the test type segment includes pesticides, heavy metals, food allergen, toxins, antibiotic residue and other residues. These residues are determined by using techniques such as chromatography, mass spectroscopy, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), PCR and other techniques. The chromatography holds the dominant market share, owing to the high demand for heavy metal, allergen and pesticides residue determination. By application type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, beverages, meat & sea foods, cereal, grains & pulses, nuts, seeds, spices & herbs and processed food.

Regional Analysis

The rigorously increasing food safety regulations in the countries, such as China and India, is providing an excellent opportunity for the residue testing market. The need for product safety, coupled with the regulatory requirement, has created a great opportunity for the residue testing market. Further, the companies, like Eurofins, have expanded their food testing labs in China to strengthen the market presence and grabbed opportunities, due to food scandals. North America and Europe dominates the residue testing market while Asia- Pacific is growing at a faster rate.

