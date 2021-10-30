The global retail automation market was worth USD 10.43 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.02% over the period 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to products including point of sales (PoS), camera, barcode and RFID, and others and end user including supermarkets, single item stores, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of retail automation by diverse application and the prospect of the same.

Carrenza

CASIO COMPUTER CO.

LTD.

Datalogic S.P.A

Diebold Nixdorf

Incorporated

ECR Software Corp

EMARSYS

First Data Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Future Way Technical Services LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

NCR Corporation

Outerwall Inc.

Pricer

Pyramid Controls

QR Retail Automation (Asia) Sdn Bhd

RapidMathematix Inc.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Inc.

Xerox Corporation

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Retail Automation Market:

January 2018: Toshiba displayed their technological innovation for the retail industry to deliver enhanced customer experience, which is expected to propel the sales of the company.

January 2018: Datalogic announced their new technology for retail industry at National Retail Federation, which is intended to lure new customers and increase their sales.

December 2017: Datalogic announced a strategic alliance with a manufacturer of thermal label printer for portable applications and desktop, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd. This is expected to bring new and promising innovation to the industry creating a strong foothold in the market.

