Semiconductor Packaging Market Forecast Report 2019 Emphases on Key Players, Research Methodology, Profit, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2023

Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation by Major Players:

ASE Group, Amkor Technology, STATS ChipPAC/JCET, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd (SPIL), Powertech Technology Inc., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd, Fujitsu, UTAC Group, ChipMos Technologies Inc, Chipbond Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD), Unisem (M) Berhad, Interconnect Systems, Inc (ISI)

Overview of Semiconductor Packaging Market Report:

The semiconductor packaging market is expected to project a healthy growth rate of about 12.31% during 2019 – 2023 (the forecast period).

In the semiconductor industry, packaging has witnessed a continuous transformation in terms of characteristics, integration, and energy efficiency of the product, owing to the growing demand across various end-user verticals of the industry. The identification of 2.5D and 3D packaging mechanism, as of mid-2010, has made semiconductor manufacturers to extend their flip-chip and wafer-level capabilities, owing to their enhanced functionality. The advent of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and proliferation of sophisticated electronics are the factors driving the high-end application segment across the consumer electronics and automotive industries. These dynamics have increased the rate of adoption of the latest semiconductor packaging technologies, to meet the growing demand.

Collaboration of OSAT Players, Manufacturers, and Foundries to Change the Game

In the past few years, dramatic changes have taken place in the supply chain of the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor industry is no longer dominated by the big players. Companies are not just concentrating on must now follow a different path, competing not so much on their performance and price. Increasing concerns, regarding what data capture and communications services their chips enable, along with their ability to collaborate with other players across the IoT value chain, are making semiconductor companies to approach their markets.

Semiconductor companies must be able to distinguish their products in new ways. The ability to partner with downstream players is considered to be one of the biggest factors to achieve this differentiation. Collaboration of big companies, like companies Google, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, and AMD, with several major foundries in the market indicates the shift in market trends. On the other hand, many consumer electronics companies invest in R&D activities, in order to produce their own hardware to reduce the costs, thus fueling the demand for semiconductor packaging services across the globe.

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead the Demand

Asia-Pacific is one of the most active manufacturing hubs in the world. Countries, like China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, have witnessed heavy manufacturing in the consumer electronics and automotive & transportation sectors. This factor is a key source of demand for semiconductor packaging in the region. China is the largest source of demand for semiconductor packaging. It is the largest exporter of electronics in Asia- Pacific, with exports contributing to a significant share of the country’s GDP. The huge R&D investments in cutting-edge technology and shorter product-life cycles have driven the exports of electronic goods, across the globe. Signs of market consolidation are also evident in the Chinese market.

Many major players are collaborating to expand their packaging product capabilities. In 2015, the acquisition of STATSChipPAC by JCET, propelled JCET into the fourth place amongst OSATs (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test), marked a huge change in the Asia-Pacific market. Also, the policy framework released by the State Council of the People’s Republic of China in June 2014, which aims to make advanced packaging a technology priority across the semiconductor industry, is expected to propel the semiconductor packaging market in Asia-Pacific..

High Rate of Adoption observed in the Consumer Electronics Industry

The electronics market constantly demands higher power dissipation, faster speeds, and higher pin counts, along with smaller footprints and lower profiles. The miniaturization and integration of semiconductors has given a rise to smaller, lighter, and more portable devices, like tablets, smartphones, and the emerging IoT devices. Each iteration of the consumer electronics products is becoming smarter, lighter, and more energy efficient than its predecessors. This creates a huge expectation in the customers for the next iteration of product, which is a major selling point for the producers of consumer electronics.

This trend is clearly evident in the biggest smart phone brand, Apple. The Apple’s 2007 version of iPhone had involved just two wafer level packaging. By the time of third iteration of iPhone (iPhone 5), the device consisted of seven wafer level packaging. In 2016, the iPhone 7 series had about 44 wafer level packaging in the device. This is the case with all the other consumer electronics giants in the market. The constant need for developing better products to meet the ever-changing consumer needs and high competition in consumer electronics market are expected to drive the demand for semiconductor packaging in the sector.

