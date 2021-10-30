Sensors in Consumer Electronics Market: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Types, Application, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2026

Today, sensors play a role in almost all day-to-day requirements, especially in consumer electronics. Sensors are a core element of any electronic device and help make our daily life easier and more productive. Customers’ demand for an immersive experience from digital products with a sleek and slim appearance, superior quality, energy efficiency and high definition brightness has propelled the need for sensors in consumer electronic devices. Game consoles, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and notebooks have used various sensors for user interface and energy efficiency. The sensors market has witnessed penetration in consumer electronics by leaps and bounds due to advancement in technology.

The sensors market is in its formative stage and it has a huge growth potential across various industry verticals such as IT, communication devices, entertainment and home appliances. This report enumerates various opportunities to boost the adoption of sensors by end-users. Information regarding various barriers and recent developments would help new entrants design effective strategies such as small product size with low power consumption. The study of the sensors market projects a revolutionary trend of growth in the years to come. The demand for sensors would also be boosted due to the demand for navigation technology with strong precision, especially for global tracking and indoor asset.

The single largest driver for sensors in consumer electronics is the substantial growth of the tablets and mobile phones market due to increased R&D in this segment. Another driver is the consumer’s preference for wearable devices. Wearable devices are used in everything from gesture detection to health sensors at fast rate. Other drivers for the market are indoor navigation applications, demand for PCs, need for surveillance cameras and demand for games with high accuracy motion sensors. In spite of sensors, being used everywhere; the sensors market has some restraints. The market restraints are availability of alternatives at low cost, lack of product differentiation, competition amongst available technologies and lack of responsiveness during performance. Opportunities for the sensors market are media and retail applications, curved touch sensors and use of capacitive sensors in Nanotechnology.

The sensors market in consumer electronics is analyzed based on its segmentation by product type, by application and by geography.

Sensors Market by Product Type Analysis

The sensors market is segmented according to product into touch, image, motion, temperature, position and pressure. Image sensors dominate the product segment as they are popular in applications such as security and surveillance, machine vision, automobile drive assistance and healthcare sector.

Sensors Market by Application Analysis

The sensors market is segmented by application into entertainment, I.T., communication products and home appliances. Among all these applications communication products generates the most revenue because of the growing global demand for PDAs and mobile phones.

Sensors Market by Geographic Analysis

A geographic analysis of the sensors market includes the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA. Earlier, the consumer electronics market was dominated by Europe and North America due to high standard of living and substantial buying power amongst the population. However the scene has changed in the last decade due to the availability of skilled manpower at low cost and low manufacturing cost in APAC region. The cost of shipment is also low. APAC is moving forward at a fast pace in the consumer electronics segment.

Competitive Landscape

Honeywell Sensing and Control, a part of Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions, is a key player in the sensors industry. It optimized its growth potential by designing sensors which can be used for new applications. Key players in the sensors market profiled in this report are Sony Corp, Aptina Imaging, Honeywell Automation and Control Solutions, AKM semiconductors, Texas instruments, Samsung, Cypress Semiconductors, Synaptics, Freescale Semiconductors and Bosch Sensortec.

HIGH LEVEL ANALYSIS

Environmental factors that are influencing the growth of the sensors market have been critically analyzed in this report. This report has studied the sensors market’s macro environment through Porter’s Five Force analysis. The bargaining power of suppliers is low as alternatives are available at low cost. Similarly, the bargaining power of buyers is high due to large number of suppliers. The threat of new entrants is high as substantial investments are required for R&D. The threat of substitutes is high as several companies are introducing sensors that can be used for large applications. Top investment pockets for the sensors market show the impact of growth factors on the global sensors market. Top winning strategies adopted by key players competing in this market are critically analyzed through primaries.

KEY BENEFITS:

This report provides an overview of the sensors market, including current trends and analyzes key factors influencing and limiting the growth of the market

Micro level analysis is conducted based on segmentation by product type, by end-user application and by geography.

The report cites data from the year 2013 and gives a 7-year forecast along with a CAGR during 2013-2020.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

The sensors market is analyzed based on its segmentation byproduct type, by end-user application and by geography.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Touch

Image

Motion

Pressure

Temperature

Position

BY APPLICATION

Entertainment

IT

Communication Products

Home Appliances

