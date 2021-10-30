Sodium Bicarbonate Market | Trends, Forecast and Analysis By 2024

A detailed analysis of the sodium bicarbonate market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the sodium bicarbonate market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Form segmentation: The report claims that the form landscape of the sodium bicarbonate market is subdivided into –

Crystal/powdered crystal

Liquid

Slurry

Crystal/powdered crystal segment is growing by a CAGR 5.5%. Growing application in numerous industries like food and beverage will majorly drive the segment. Followed by crystal/powdered crystal segment, liquid market is expected to grow by CAGR of 4.6% owing to rising usage in pharma industry.

End-user segmentation: The report states the end-user landscape of the sodium bicarbonate market to be split into –

Food & beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Personal care

Agrochemical

Animal feed

The fastest growing segment is food and beverage with a CAGR 5.3%. Second highest market growth is expected from agrochemical industry. Increasing application of sodium bicarbonate in biochemicals products like pesticide will augment market growth by end of forecast period.

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the regional landscape of the sodium bicarbonate market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The sodium bicarbonate market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the sodium bicarbonate market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the sodium bicarbonate market.

