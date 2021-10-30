Textile Chemicals Market to 2027 – Akzo Nobel NV, Archroma, Bozzetto Group, DowDuPont, DyStar Singapore, Evonik Industries, Rudolf, Tanatex Chemicals

The textile industry is largely a chemical dependent industry. Textile chemicals include surfactants, sizing chemicals, colorants, auxiliaries, fixing and scouring agents among others. These chemicals are used in the different stages of textile manufacturing such as pretreatment processes, sizing, weaving, dyeing, and finishing. Moreover, various other textile chemicals are also used in the making of functional or technical textiles such as protective textiles, medical and healthcare textiles, and flame retardant textiles.

The global textile chemicals Market is driven by increasing demand for technical textiles for industrial and functional use and a growing trend towards better home furnishing and aesthetics. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding textile effluents restrict the textile chemicals market. On the other hand, there is an growing adoption of low VOC along with biodegradable materials for textile manufacturing. This scenario provides market players with growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Akzo Nobel NV

2. Archroma

3. Bozzetto Group

4. DowDuPont

5. DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

6. Evonik Industries AG

7. Huntsman International LLC

8. Rudolf GmbH

9. Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

10. Wacker Chemie AG

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Textile Chemicals Market.

Compare major Textile Chemicals providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Textile Chemicals providers

Profiles of major Textile Chemicals providers

5-year CAGR forecasts for Textile Chemicals -intensive vertical sectors

The “Global Textile Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the textile chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by fiber, product type, and application, and geography. The global textile chemicals Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the market status of the leading textile chemicals market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the market.

The global textile chemicals market is broadly segmented into fiber, product type, and application. On the basis of fiber, the global textile chemicals Market is segmented into natural fibers and synthetic fibers. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as coating & sizing agents, colorants and auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents, and others. By application, the textile chemicals market is segmented into apparel, home textile, technical textile, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global textile chemicals Market based on various segments. It also includes market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The textile chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries global ly along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the textile chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from textile chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Textile Chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Textile Chemicals market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market share analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

