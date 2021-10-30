Ultrafast Lasers Market Key Players, Regions, Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2023

The Global Ultrafast Lasers Market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 10.27 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 24.96%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report scope includes insights on the solutions offered by major players including providers of hardware, professional services, and associated solutions. The regions included in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study emphasizes on various user-based applications, such as material processing, science & research, biomedical field, spectroscopy & imaging, consumer electronics, automotive, etc. The study also offers insights on the market segmented on laser types as diode-pumped lasers, mode-locked diode lasers, titanium-sapphire lasers, fiber lasers, and others.

Coherent Inc.

Amplitude Laser Group

EKSPLA

Epilog Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation

Laser Quantum Ltd.

Newport Corp.

Wuhan Huaray Precision Laser Co.

Ltd.

DPSS Laser Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC.

IMRA America Inc.

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

NKT Photonics A/S

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Ultrafast Lasers Market:

January 2018 – Femtosecond Lasers Extend Glass cleaving to Mixed Materials. Engineers in Coherent’s applications laboratory performed tests of this laser for glass filamentation. Monaco can cut glass up to several millimeters in thi Ultrafast Lasers Market Dynamics

