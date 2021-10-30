Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Who are The Leading Manufacturers of Functional Mushroom Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024



0
Press Release

Functional Mushroom

Functional Mushroom Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Functional Mushroom Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Functional Mushroom market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • The functional mushroom market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) is segmented based on product type. The market studied is segmented into Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Chaga, and other types. By application, the market is segmented into food and beverage, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

    Key Insights of Functional Mushroom Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Functional Mushroom
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The global functional food market is forecasted to reach USD 34.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Functional mushrooms are used in a wide variety of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. This increases the applicability of these mushrooms in the food and beverage sector. The application of these mushrooms as a functional ingredient in medical industry is driving the growth of the market as functional mushrooms are being increasingly incorporated into health supplements. The market studied is expected to experience huge demand for Reishi and Cordyceps, followed by the other types of medicinal mushrooms. Reishi, a traditional Chinese medicine, is also known as the “Elixir of Life” as well as the “Mushroom of Immortality”.

    Functional Mushroom Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Nammex
  • Hirano Mushroom LLC
  • CNC Exotic Mushrooms
  • Mitoku Company Ltd
  • Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co. Ltd
  • Shanghai Finc Bio
  • tech Inc.
  • M2 Ingredients
  • Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd

    Key Market Trends:

    Surge in Demand for Functional Food and Dietary Supplements

    There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyle and dietary habits of people over the past two decades. Urbanization and consumerism drove this shift, leading to a rapid rise in the consumption of synthetic food products, thereby resulting in an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. People are becoming aware of these problems and are gradually moving toward functional foods and beverages, which are being promoted as being beneficial beyond basic nutrition. These products are purported to provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence. Companies are incorporating functional mushrooms into their product offerings. Lifehouse Tonics introduced beverages that include mushroom as a key ingredient. For instance, Four Sigmatic incorporated medicinal mushroom in its coffee, tea, and supplement categories.

    Increase in the Use of Functional Mushroom in Personal Care and Cosmetics

    Functional mushrooms have, in recent years, been considered to be a traditional source of natural bioactive compounds. Recently, they have been exploited as potential components in the cosmetics industry. A variety of mushrooms and their ingredients are known to promote wellness of skin and hair. The representative ingredients present in functional mushrooms are phenolics, polyphenolics, terpenoids, selenium, polysaccharides, vitamins and volatile organic compounds. These compounds exhibit excellent antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening and moisturizing effects, which make them ideal for cosmetics products. Several functional mushroom varieties contain kojic acid, which is a renowned skin lightener. Kojic acid is used as a natural alternative to dangerous and often toxic chemical skin lighteners such as hydroquinone, which has been linked to skin cancer in the past.

    Functional Mushroom Market Provides The Following:

    Functional Mushroom Market

    Functional Mushroom Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Functional Mushroom Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Functional Mushroom Market
    • Chapter 3: Functional Mushroom Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Functional Mushroom Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Functional Mushroom Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Functional Mushroom Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Functional Mushroom Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Functional Mushroom Market

