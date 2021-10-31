Application Delivery Network Market Illuminated by New Report 2025 – A10 Networks, Array Networks, Aryaka Networks, Radware

Application Delivery Network combine various technologies of WAN Optimization, Application Delivery Controllers, Application Performance Monitoring and Application Security to form a comprehensive solution that effects faster and secured application delivery in distributed enterprises. The data usage has changed to bandwidth intensive traffic that demands optimization and traffic management techniques over the network along with the data segregations.

Key players profiled in the report include A10 Networks Inc., Array Networks Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Radware, Brocade Communication Systems Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell INc., F5 Networks Inc., Edgecast Networks, and Fortinet.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Application Delivery Network Market along with detailed segmentation of market by components, end-users, vertical and five major geographical regions. Global application delivery network market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to increased data traffic. Voice, video and unstructured data traffic have created a load on the network for efficient delivery of the data to enterprises. These reasons are expected to create opportunities for Application Delivery Network market.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global application delivery network market

-To analyze and forecast the global application delivery network market on the basis of component, end-users, vertical

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall application delivery network market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key application delivery network players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

