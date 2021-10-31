Automobile Radiator Industry in China Overview by Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand Till 2018 to 2022

Automobile radiator is one of the most important components within the engine cooling system. The performance of a radiator has a direct influence on heat dissipation, dynamic property, economic efficiency, reliability and even normal operation and driving safety. Increased production volume and penetration of automobiles across the world lead to growing demand of whole-vehicle manufacturing and aftermarket for automobile radiators.According to CRI analysis, with economic globalization and fierce competition in the industry, global automobile industry experienced a significant change in the past decades. For automobile radiator manufacturers in China, many opportunities for growth were offered over the last 10 years. One opportunity came from stable growth in automobile component market that stimulated export of automobile radiators in China. Another being the rapid growth in China’s automobile industry, which naturally raises demand for automobile radiators. China’s production volume of automobiles was merely 8.88 million units in 2007 while that in 2017 reached 29.02 million, with a CAGR of more than 12% over the decade. China has been established as the world’s largest automobile producer and seller for nine consecutive years from 2009 to 2017. Car ownership in China was less than 60 million units in late 2007. By the end of 2017, it surged to more than 200 million.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

CRI estimates that the production volume of automobile radiators in China exceeded 60 million units in 2017, among which more than 20 million were exported. Competition in China’s market is intense with a large quantity of manufacturers involved and market is composed of numerous small-scale enterprises. High certification requirement on OEM put most manufacturers off this market. Therefore, the majority of automobile radiator manufacturers in China focus in supporting domestic and overseas aftermarkets.

Major raw materials for automobile radiators are copper, aluminum and other metals. The price and performance of raw material largely decide the quality, manufacturing cost and performance of radiators. The price trend of aluminum and copper in China’s market experienced fluctuation from 2014 to 2017. Large-scale automobile component enterprises usually sign long-term contracts with raw material suppliers in order to reduce risks from price fluctuation.

It is estimated that the production volume and ownership of automobiles in China and the world will continue to rise from 2018 to 2022. As a result, increasing production volume will boost demand for OEM automobile radiator market. Moreover, improvement in economy and income are also raising awareness of car maintenance in China. Regular cleaning, maintenance and replacement of automobile components have been common in China, thus promoting development of the automobile radiator aftermarket. As China-made automobile radiators enjoy a cost advantage in the world market, it’s export volume is expected to keep rising from 2018 to 2022.

Readers can obtain the following information or more through this report:

-Analysis of Development Environment of Automobile Radiator Industry

-Analysis on Automobile Component Industry in China and the World

-Supply and Demand of Automobile Radiators

-Production Cost of Automobile Radiators

-Export Analysis of Automobile Radiators in China

-Price Trend of Raw Materials of Automobile Radiators

-Major Manufacturers of Automobile Radiators in China

-Driving Forces and Opportunities in Automobile Radiator Industry, 2018-2022

-Threats and Challenges in Automobile Radiator Industry, 2018-2022

-Forecast on Supply and Demand of Automobile Radiators, 2018-2022