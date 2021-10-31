Automotive Body-in-White Market 2019 Comprehensive Report on Development, Opportunities and Key Players Gestamp Automicion SA, ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering, Hyundai Rotem Company

The Automotive Body-In-White Component Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 90.88 Bn in 2017 to US$ 125.61 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2025.

The automotive body-in-white component market has experienced significant growth rate in the past few years owing to increasing vehicle production worldwide. The BIW components accounts for 20 – 33 % of curb weight of the vehicle and therefore represents high revenue potential for component suppliers across the automotive value chain.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Automotive Body-in-White market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Automotive Body-in-White market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report

Gestamp Automicion SA

ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering

Hyundai Rotem Company

AIDA Engineering Ltd.

BENTELER International AG

Eagle Press & Equipment Co.

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Automotive Body-in-White market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Automotive Body-in-White market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Body-in-White market. The report also analyzes the factors affecting Automotive Body-in-White market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Global Automotive Body-In-White Component – Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Steel

MS

HSS

AHSS

UHSS

Aluminium

Magnesium

CFRP

By Component Position

Structural

Inner

Exposed

By Component Type

Fenders

Closures

Shock Towers

A-Post / B-Post

Others

