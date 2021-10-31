Avocado Market Key Players – Spectrum Organics Products LLC, Sesajal S.A de C.V, Dipasa USA, Inc., Cibaria International, Calpure Foods Inc., AvoHealth

Persistence Market Research has analyzed various facets of the avocado market from a global standpoint and has skilfully presented them in its new research publication titled “Avocado Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027)”. The extensive avocado market research report covers various trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the global avocado market along with regional analysis, competitive scenario and forecasts. This analysis focuses on each segment and sub-segment of the global market based on which analysts have given their opinions regarding various market dynamics. The fact based research report on the global market for avocados covers historical data, current market scenario as well as future market projections for a period of 10 years, starting from 2017 till 2027.

Global Avocado Market Growth Analysis and Various Aspects Influencing Growth

Avocado market is influenced by several factors. The growth of the avocado market is pushed by aspects such as increasing inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle and increasing awareness among consumers.

Rising consumer inclination towards maintaining healthy lifestyle has pushed the consumption of healthy food ingredients and food products. Consumers are more conscious and finicky about their regular diet and food intake. There has been an increase in the consumption of tree nuts, which typically include vegetables, organic fruits, nuts as well as avocados. According to this research, this has been observed since past few years. This is on account of the shift towards healthy eating habits as well as preferences among fast expanding middle class in the especially in the emerging economies.

Obesity across the globe nearly tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 Bn individuals above 18 years of age along with older population were overweight, of which almost 650 Mn population was suffering from obesity. According to World Health Organization, obesity and overweight is the main cause of death across the globe than underweight issues. This has triggered an increase in the consumption of vegetables and various types of fruits, especially berries, avocados and grapes, as these help in the reduction of cholesterol content in the body as well as assist in lowering the triglyceride levels, consequently helping in reduction of weight. The increasing health awareness has thus pushed the demand for avocados, thus augmenting the market’s growth.

Global Avocado Market: The Past, the Present and the Future

In this extensive value adding research report on avocados by Persistence Market Research, historical analysis of the entire avocado market, its current scenario as well as future market analysis have been covered. All this data considering each and every segment of the avocado market is included in this research. As per this research report, the global avocado market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 6.2% throughout the period of assessment (2017-2027). In 2016, the global avocado market registered sales revenue of about US$ 12 Bn. In 2017, it is reflected a valuation a little under US$ 13 Bn and by the end of the forecast period, global market for avocados is estimated to touch a value of more than US$ 23 Bn.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players Involved in the Global Avocado Market

The research report offers complete market intelligence on the global avocado market by including analysis of various key players operating in the market. The research report has included profiles of players such as Spectrum Organics Products LLC, Sesajal S.A de C.V, Dipasa USA, Inc., Cibaria International, Calpure Foods Inc., AvoHealth, Olivado USA, Storino’s Quality Products, Avohass and La Tourangelle.