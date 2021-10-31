Blended Fibers Market Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Key Players, Business Opportunities, Analysis by 2023

Blended Fibers Market Overview:

Blended fibers are the combination of two different types of fibers that results in a third one containing unique and novel properties, such as unique fiber batch and polymer characteristics. Nylon or polyester microfibers are 60 to 100 times finer than human hair, which can be mixed with natural or synthetic fibers to make blended fibers and are utilized in garments for active sportswear. Blended fibers find their application in apparel, home furnishing, and technical clothing as it provides desired feature products.

Blended Fibers Market Key Players:

Reliance Industries (India)

Welspun India Ltd. (India)

Sutlej Textiles & Industries (India)

Hebei Diamond Cashmere Products (China)

Pennine Textiles and Recycling (UK)

James Robinson fibers Ltd. (UK)

National Spinning (US)

Natural Fiber Company (UK)

KantiFashion (India)

Textile school (India)

Blended Fibers Market Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the global blended fibers market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, owing to the growing textile and home furnishings sector in developing nations, such as India and China. The expanding commercial and residential construction as a result of rapid urbanization and industrialization is expected to propel the demand for blended fibers in the region.

The market in North America is expected to be the fastest growing due to increasing government regulations for the use of eco-friendly products, and rising public awareness are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, the European market for blended fibers is expected to grow during the review period due to the rising demand for blended fibers in well-established heritage and residential construction in the region.

Blended Fibers Market Segmentation:

The global blended fibers market has been segmented by source, product, application, and region.On the basis of product, the market has been divided into cotton/polyester, cotton/polyester/cellulose, nylon/wool, and elastane/nylon/cotton. The cotton/polyester segment accounted for the largest share of the global blended fibers market in 2018. This growth can be attributed due to the extensive usage of cotton/polyester in manufacturing daily wear fabrics.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into apparel, home furnishing, and technical. The home furnishing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register a significant growth rate during the review period. Shifting consumer trend towards custom designed furniture and rising demand for wallpapers and blinds are expected to drive the demand for blended fibers. Furthermore, development in housing and real estate sectors, coupled with increasing adoption of environment-friendly products is expected to propel market growth.

