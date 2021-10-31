Blower Doors Market : Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2026

Blower Doors Market: Introduction

The flow of air through a building can have a significant influence on expense, comfort as well as air quality. Blower doors offer a mode to measure airflow and the resulting heat loss, along with a technique to pinpoint specific leaks. The new, as well as retrofit construction projects, also make use of blower doors, for quality control in new construction and retrofit contractors sometimes use them for customer quantitative inspection and sales. There are three crucial constituents to a blower doors equipment: a standardised, variable-speed fan, a pressure measuring equipment i.e manometer for simultaneously measuring the pressure differential and a mounting system, used to mount the fan in a building opening, such as a door or a window. Blower doors are basically used to perform Air tightness testing usually thought of in residential settings but with raising awareness related to its operational benefits, it is becoming more common in commercial settings as well. Blower doors tests /air tightness testing are used by home performance contractors, home energy auditors, weatherization crews, building researchers. To assess the construction quality of the building interior, to locate air leakage points, to maintain appropriate ventilation to maintain comfortable ambient and reduce energy losses resulting from that air leakage.

Blower Doors Market: Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the blower doors market is the growing need for energy efficiency in related applications. The authorities in various economies recognize the enormous potential for improving energy efficiency, safety and comfort of the existing homes by preventive heat loss. According to the surveys, heating & cooling (Space conditioning) account for about 50%-60% of the total energy consumption in an average home. Inadequate insulation resulting in hat gain or loss is a leading cause for energy loss. These significant energy savings equate to a direct reduction in energy costs, which in some cases, amounts to several hundred dollars in savings per annum. As a result, blower doors test is expected to gain significant traction and popularity in the market leading to the growth of blower doors equipment over the forecast period. Blower doors are also effective in response to the demand for combating environmental challenges, environmental policymakers are enforcing stringent regulations and building codes. Increasing stringent building codes & energy regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the long-term growth of the blower doors market.

However, a highly skilled professional is required for blower doors operation and the shortage of skilled labour and low awareness among the general population is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global blower doors market. However, the current trend to use new and better technology for better results will increase the demand for global blower doors market over the forecast period.

Blower Doors Market: Segmentation

Based on the application, the blower doors market can be segmented as follows: New Construction Retrofit

Based on End User, the blower doors market can be segmented as follows: Building performance contractors Home energy auditors Weatherization crews Building researchers

Based on the construction type, the blower doors market can be segmented as follows: Commercial construction Residential construction



Blower Doors Market: Regional Outlook

Europe, followed by North America holds a significant share in the global blower doors market, owing to cold climatic conditions and high spending from general population towards comfort and safety. Also, energy conservation codes issued by the government has compelled the end user to perform blower doors. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the blower doors market.

Blower Doors Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global blower doors market are:

Retrotec Blower Doors systems

Infiltec Inc.

The Energy Conservatory

Energy Monitoring Ireland

BlowerDoor GmbH

Airtight Solutions UK Ltd

TruTech Tools, Ltd.

TNT HEATING & AIR

LAROS Technologies

Report Highlights: