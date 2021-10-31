Checkweigher Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2029

Checkweigher: Introduction

Checkweigher, an industrial automation machine, is used for weighing goods and commodities before or after packaging. Checkweigher ensures that the weight of the goods is within the specified limit. A checkweigher consists of a number of conveyor belts, conveyor, dynamic, and in-line scales. Typically, a checkweigher has three types of belts; feed belt, weighing belt, and reject belt, that helps in completing the whole cycle. Checkweigher is also used for the purpose of quality check of raw materials or other composites in a manufacturing process by measuring their weights. These industrial machines could be of three types; manual checkweigher, semi-automatic checkweigher, and automatic checkweigher, and they are employed in a huge scale of end use industries including food & beverage, chemical, automotive, packaging, machine building, telecommunication, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and agriculture.

Checkweigher: Market Dynamics

Industrial automation in all the end use industries is growing at a healthy rate, and the increasing awareness among manufacturers regarding effective use of industrial solutions, such as checkweighers, is enhancing their productivity. The use of checkweighers has also enabled the end use industries to improved their packaging quality and rate by combining innovative & integrated technologies, such as programmable logic controllers and programmable automation controllers, thereby reducing costs associated with the production process. Thus, this favorable factor and growing automation in industries are estimated to boost the demand for checkweighers market over the forthcoming years.

The world population has quadrupled in the last decade. This rise in global population, along with rising income levels, is contributing towards increasing the demand for consumer goods; thus attributing towards the growth of the food and beverage, retail & e-commerce, and other industries. Nowadays, consumers are inclined towards online purchasing of products, end user such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, retail & general purpose are the major contributor to the growth of global e-commerce market. Therefore, the demand for packaging in the e-commerce industry has increased significantly using industrial solutions, such as checkweighers, aiming to increase the overall productivity, accuracy, and efficiency. Thus, a huge number of manufacturing and distribution facilities are adopting checkweighers. Thus, the growing demand for online shopping is expected to augment the growth of the global l checkweighers market over the forecast period.

Additionally, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sector is the one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and it is expected that over one billion people will enter the middle class population by the end of FY2020, which in turn, will boost the consumer goods industry more. This factor is one of the prominent factors that will affect the checkweighers market growth.

Checkweigher: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global checkweigher market can be segmented into the following,

Manual Checkweigher

Semi-Automatic Checkweigher

Automatic Checkweigher

On the basis of capacity, the global checkweigher market can be segmented into the following,

Below 2 Kg

2 Kg to 5 Kg

5 Kg to 10 Kg

10 Kg to 40 Kg

Above 40 Kg

On the basis of end use industries, the global checkweigher market can be segmented into the following,

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Automotive

Packaging

Machine Building

Telecommunication

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Agriculture

Checkweigher: Regional Market Outlook

In the FY2017, the manufacturing economy increased by 3.2% in the emerging countries of East Asia. This aspect is expected to have a high impact on the market as the concerned product is directly procured in the manufacturing industry. In East Asia, China is expected to foresee a significant demand for checkweighers. Further, the Americas and Europe are the prime regions of packaged good, which in turn, is estimated to fuel the growth of checkweighers market over the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are stipulated to witness sustained growth in the checkweigher market during the projected period.

Checkweigher: Market Key Players

Some of the major participants operating in the global checkweigher market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FOREVIEW ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY PVT.LTD.

Falcon Autotech

Shree Bhagwati Machtech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

VinSyst Technologies

Minebea Intec

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Shenzhen General Measure Technology Co., Ltd

Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions S.p.A.

DIBAL

Hardy Process Solutions, Inc.

MULTIVAC

