Edge Computing Market Report 2018 -2023: Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Report Title: “2018-2023 Global and Regional Edge Computing Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report”

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Edge Computing market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic information together with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both volume and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Edge Computing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. in addition, the report includes the study of opportunities out there within the Edge Computing market on a global level.

Historical Forecast Period:

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Edge Computing Market;

2018 – Base Year for Edge Computing Market;

2018-2023 – Forecast Period for Edge Computing Market;

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Edge Computing market, we’ve enclosed an in depth value chain analysis. to understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters 5 Forces model for the Edge Computing market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Edge Computing Market Segmentations:

Edge Computing Market by Top Manufacturers:

Cisco , Nokia Networks , Huawei , Dell , HPE , Sixsq , Foghorn Systems , Vasona Networks , Machineshop , Saguna Networks , Vapor Io , Xiotech Corporation , Adlink Technology , Mirror Image Internet , Aricent , Juniper Networks

By Component

Hardware, Platform, Solutions, Services

By Application

Smart Cities, Location Services, Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Optimized Local Content, Data Caching, Augmented Reality, Others (Asset Tracking and Video Surveillance)

By Organization Size

SMEs, Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Government and Public, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Retail, Others (Hospitality, BFSI, and Education)

Edge Computing Market by Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Edge Computing opportunity?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of Edge Computing adoption worldwide, and what is the current market situation?

What are the key application scenarios and use cases of Edge Computing?

What opportunities exist in the Edge Computing Market?

Who are the key market players, and what are their strategies?

Major TOC Points Covered in this Edge Computing Market Report:

Chapter 1 Edge Computing Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Edge Computing Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Edge Computing Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Edge Computing Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

Chapter 14 Appendix

