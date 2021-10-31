Endpoint Detection and Response Market Effect Factors Analysis with Revenue and Forecast to 2023
Report Title: “2018-2023 Global and Regional Endpoint Detection and Response Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report”
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Endpoint Detection and Response market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic information together with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both volume and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Endpoint Detection and Response market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. in addition, the report includes the study of opportunities out there within the Endpoint Detection and Response market on a global level.
Historical Forecast Period:
2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Endpoint Detection and Response Market;
2018 – Base Year for Endpoint Detection and Response Market;
2018-2023 – Forecast Period for Endpoint Detection and Response Market;
In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Endpoint Detection and Response market, we’ve enclosed an in depth value chain analysis. to understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters 5 Forces model for the Endpoint Detection and Response market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segmentations:
Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Top Manufacturers:
Intel Security €“ McAfee , Cisco Systems, Inc. , RSA Security, LLC (EMC) , Fireeye, Inc. , Guidance Software, Inc. , Carbon Black, Inc. , Digital Guardian , Tripwire, Inc. , Symantec Corporation , Crowdstrike, Inc.
By Component
Solutions, Services
By Services
Professional services, Managed services
By Enforcement Point
Workstations, Mobile devices, Servers, Point of sale terminals, Others
By Deployment Mode
On-premises, Managed, Hybrid
By Organization Size
Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises
By Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, Government and public utilities, Aerospace and defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Others,
Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Region Segmentation:
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the Endpoint Detection and Response opportunity?
- What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
- Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What is the status of Endpoint Detection and Response adoption worldwide, and what is the current market situation?
- What are the key application scenarios and use cases of Endpoint Detection and Response?
- What opportunities exist in the Endpoint Detection and Response Market?
- Who are the key market players, and what are their strategies?
Major TOC Points Covered in this Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report:
Chapter 1 Endpoint Detection and Response Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Production Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis
Chapter 3 Sales Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis
Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis
Chapter 9 Endpoint Detection and Response Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast
Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter 13 Conclusions
Chapter 14 Appendix
