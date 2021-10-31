Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2027 – Industry Trends and Forecast Report

Explosion proof mobile communication devices are devices that are designed to be used in harsh and hazardous environments. The explosion proof mobile communication devices market is gaining immense traction owing to its capability for supporting 3G wireless technology for maintaining continuous data & voice applications even in a potentially hazardous atmosphere. Further, stringent laws and regulations by government regarding certifications for devices used in hazardous locations is another key factor propelling the explosion proof mobile communication devices market demand. Moreover, features in these devices such as IPS display, ergonomic features, device management, and glove compatible touch screen among others are assisting the growth of explosion proof mobile communication devices market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Airacom RTLS, BARTEC Group, Extronics Ltd., Getac Technology Corp., i.safe MOBILE GmbH, JFE Engineering Corporation, Panasonic Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Sonim Technologies Inc., Xciel Inc.

The global explosion proof mobile communication devices market is segmented based on product and industry. Based on the product, the market is segmented into smartphones and cellphones, two-way radios, handheld computers, headsets, tablets, and others. The industry segment of the explosion proof mobile communication devices market is classified into oil & gas, mining, manufacturing & processing, chemical & pharmaceutical, defense, and others.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The explosion proof mobile communication devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

