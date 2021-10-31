Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report with Latest Trends, Growth Rate and Size Estimation 2023

Report Title: “2018-2023 Global and Regional Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report”

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Fraud Detection and Prevention market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic information together with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both volume and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Fraud Detection and Prevention market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. in addition, the report includes the study of opportunities out there within the Fraud Detection and Prevention market on a global level.

Historical Forecast Period:

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Fraud Detection and Prevention Market;

2018 – Base Year for Fraud Detection and Prevention Market;

2018-2023 – Forecast Period for Fraud Detection and Prevention Market;

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Fraud Detection and Prevention market, we’ve enclosed an in depth value chain analysis. to understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters 5 Forces model for the Fraud Detection and Prevention market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Segmentations:

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Top Manufacturers:

Oracle Corporation , Fair Isaac Corporation , SAS Institute , International Business Machines Corporation , BAE Systems , DXC Technology (CSC) , SAP SE , ACI Worldwide, Inc. , Fiserv, Inc. , Threatmetrix, Inc. , Nice Systems Ltd. , Experian Information Solutions, Inc. , Lexisnexis , Friss, Featurespace Limited, Webroot Inc., Sekur Me, Easy Solutions, Inc.

By Solution

Fraud analytics, Authentication, GRC solution, Others (account management and fraud investigation)

By Service

Professional services, Managed services

By Application Area

Insurance claims, Money laundering, Electronic payment, Mobile payment, Others (banking transactions and fund transfers)

By Deployment Mode

Cloud, On-premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Telecommunication, Government/Public sector, Healthcare, Real Estate, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Others (travel and transportation, media and entertainment, and life sciences)

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Fraud Detection and Prevention opportunity?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of Fraud Detection and Prevention adoption worldwide, and what is the current market situation?

What are the key application scenarios and use cases of Fraud Detection and Prevention?

What opportunities exist in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?

Who are the key market players, and what are their strategies?

Major TOC Points Covered in this Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report:

Chapter 1 Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

Chapter 14 Appendix

