Global Algal Protein Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025

Algae is one of the simplest and abundant forms of plant life, ranging from single cell microalgae to largest seaweeds. Algae produce products like biodiesel, protein, fats, carbohydrate and other. Algae contain 10% to 50% of protein depending upon their sizes. Chlorella, type of algae, contains 58g of protein in 100g of it. Due to high protein content, algal protein is gaining preference as a plant protein alternative. Algal protein is rich in vitamins, minerals, and carotenoids that help the cells from damage. Algal protein boosts the immune system, improve digestion, reduce fatigue, build endurance, acts as the detoxifier, boosts energy levels, controls appetite, improves cardiovascular function, reduces inflammation and allergies and helps in better functioning of liver and kidneys. Algae protein contains omega-3 fatty acids which prevent several diseases like atherosclerosis, thrombosis, arthritis, cancers, etc. The omega-3 fatty acids include Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Algae contain protein with essential amino acids, which is involved in the metabolic processes like enzyme production. Hence, high demand is observed for algae products from the food & feed industry in the market.

Demand for protein globally is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanization, and aging populations whereby the contribution of protein to healthy aging is increasingly recognized and recognition of the role of protein in a healthy diet. Economic development and increased urbanization are leading to major transitions in population-level dietary patterns in low and middle-income countries in particular, such that most of the global increases in demand for foods of animal origin are seen in developing countries.

The algae production requires a high-level of sterility, which also makes it an expensive procedure. Another cause of concern is that it’s intake as a dietary supplement may lead to indigestion or allergic reactions in humans.

