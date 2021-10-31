Global Hip and Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2017-2023

Global Hip & Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants market is projected to reach more than US$ 12 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of XX% from 2016 to 2021. The growing prevalence of symptomatic osteoarthritis and post–traumatic arthritis due to the growing aging segment of the population across the globe will continue to drive growth in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market. Increasing life spans and lifestyles impact the number of individuals with joints subject to failure, thereby increasing demand for hip & knee replacement procedures. Additionally, the growing health awareness among masses, along with increase in the spending capacity of the population are propelling the market growth.

Hip & Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market: Country–wise Outlook

United States is seen as the dominant player in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market. International markets such as India, China and Japan will show positive growth in the future and market share will increase to XX% by the year 2021. The opportunity is immense in the emerging markets, as there is a large untapped population with hip and knee orthopedic surgical implants need.

Hip & Knee Orthopedic Surgical Implants Market: Key Players Outlook

The global hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market is dominated by Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes and Smith & Nephew. The three large players in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market are Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and Stryker combined, they comprise almost more than XX% of the market. Other nominal yet important players of this market include, Exactech, DJO Global, Smith & Nephew and many more. It is expected that Zimmer Biomet will emerge as a leading company in the hip & knee orthopedic surgical implants market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global hip and knee orthopedic surgical implants market such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Exactech, DePuy Synthes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of hip and knee implants from 2008 to 2021.

Global Hip & Knee Implants Market: Growth & Challenges