Global Organic Yogurt Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025
Global Organic Yogurt Market valued approximately USD 8.38 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Organic Yogurt Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Organic yogurt is considered as most excellent origins of vitamins, fats, proteins and carbohydrates in addition to multiple minerals. The Organic yogurt is believed to be as fantastic owing to its benefits related to human health. It could be made from either cow milk or goat milk, When made out of cow milk, the nutritional worth offered is improved even more precisely. Rising awareness about organic food in both the developed and developing countries, changing lifestyle & consumer preferences and surging consumption by the individual impacted by diseases such as Osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising use of organic yogurt for gut health is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Additionally, organic yogurt is high in protein as well as strengthen the immune system of the human, so it is also an important factor that promoting the demand of organic yogurt among its end-users. However, high cost as compared to substitutes is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Organic Yogurt Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising awareness towards health among people and rising demand for Organic Yogurt in the region. Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Organic Yogurt market due to removal of milk quota and favorable government regulation in the region. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The major market player included in this report are:
Aurora Organic Dairy
Ben & Jerry Homemade
Wallaby Yogurt Company
Horizon Organic Holding Corporation
Safeway Inc.
Danone
Arla Foods UK PLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Plain Yogurt
Flavored Yogurt
By Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Modern Trade
Convenience Stores
Traditional Grocery Stores
Online Stores
Other Distribution Channel
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Organic Yogurt Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
