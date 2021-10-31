Global Rare Gas Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

The chemical industry has been witnessing robust growth over the past few years. It is poised to exhibit a similar growth pattern in the years to come. The consumption levels are likely to increase with the rapid increase in purchasing power and consumer base. The increasing population is also anticipated to favor the expansion of the industry over the next couple of years.

Rare gases are also known as noble gases. They are odorless and colorless monatomic gases with low chemical reactivity. The noble gases that occur naturally are helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and the radioactive radon (Rn). The noble gases are the members of the group 18 of the periodic table. They are typically unreactive except when under extreme conditions. The inertness of noble gases makes them suitable for several applications.

The market for xenon is projected to witness the highest growth between 2018 and 2023. In the end use segment, electronic application for rare gases are projected to grow at the highest rate.

Global Rare Gas market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rare Gas.

This report researches the worldwide Rare Gas market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rare Gas breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Praxair Technology

The Linde Group

Advanced Specialty Gases

Bhuruka Gases

Iceblick

Iwatani

Universal Industrial Gases (UIG)

Matheson Tri-Gas

Rare Gas Breakdown Data by Type

Neon

Krypton

Xenon

Helium

Argon

Others

Rare Gas Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturing & Construction

Electronics

Automotive and Transportation Equipment

Health care

Rare Gas Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Rare Gas capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Rare Gas manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rare Gas :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Continuous…

