Global Temporary Power Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018-2025
The temporary power is referred to an independent source of electrical energy which has its utility to support the pivotal electrical systems during the loss of normal supply of power during specific time period. The temporary power system mainly consists of standby generators which include both gas generators and diesel generators along with other apparatus. The temporary power system are primarily utilized and deployed to prevent the power outages in the events such as sports events and concerts that occurs from the main circuits of power supply. The drivers of temporary power market include rising demand for power, lack of power infrastructure and reduced turnaround time. The temporary power market is mainly driven enhancing demand for power mainly by the developing countries such as India, China and Brazil which are emerging manufacturing hubs. The automotive and healthcare sector has occupied dominant share in the Asia-pacific region. The production and manufacturing process requires constant supply power for assembly line operations. The temporary power has varied applications in many fields as they are used in ships and cruises in marine, telecommunication equipment, scientific laboratories, data centres and hospitals. These temporary power systems can also be dependent on hydrogen fuel cells, deep cycle batteries and flywheel energy storage. On many occasions, the primary source of power is lost owing to top grid wide failure, inclement weather conditions, substation malfunction and planned blackouts. In the present scenario, the emergency power systems considering commercial spaces are mostly equipped with generators. Mostly, these generators are operated through diesel engine. However, the small building and residential spaces mostly employ gasoline driven generators and large spaces deploy gas turbine generators.
ï‚§ APR Energy PLC
ï‚§ Aggreko PLC
ï‚§ Atco Power Ltd
ï‚§ Ashtead Group PL
ï‚§ Cummins Inc
ï‚§ Caterpillar Inc
ï‚§ Rental Solutions & Services LLC
ï‚§ Trinity Power Rentals
ï‚§ United Rentals Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Power Rating:
ï‚§ Less than 80 KW Rating
ï‚§ 81-KW-280 KW Rating
ï‚§ 281 KW-600 KW Rating
ï‚§ Above 600 KW Rating
By End-User:
ï‚§ Events Temporary Power
ï‚§ Oil & Gas Temporary Power
ï‚§ Construction Temporary Power
ï‚§ Manufacturing Temporary Power
ï‚§ Mining Temporary Power
ï‚§ Utilities Temporary Power
ï‚§ Others
By Fuel Type:
ï‚§ Diesel Generator
ï‚§ Gas Generator
ï‚§ Others
By Regions:
ï‚§ North America
o U.S.
o Canada
ï‚§ Europe
o UK
o Germany
ï‚§ Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
ï‚§ Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
ï‚§ Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Temporary Power Market in Market Study:
ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
ï‚§ Venture capitalists
ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers
ï‚§ Investment bankers
ï‚§ Investors
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609