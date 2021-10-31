Global Virtual Currency Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast In 2018

Global Virtual Currency Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Virtual Currency Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Virtual currency is an unregulated digital money that is issued and controlled by the developers and used by specific virtual communities. These currencies are used to purchase real-world services and goods, but do not have a valid tender. In addition, these offer a convenient way to perform transitions without the involvement of banks and provide worldwide financial integration. Increase in formation of malicious software and recognition of virtual currencies by the developed countries and growth in use of social media and gamification are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies and booming e-commerce industry is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, virtual currency is cheaper along with makes transaction faster as well as availability of immediate settlements are another factors that aiding the growth in the market of virtual currency across the globe. However, lack of financial measure and issues associated with the security are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Virtual Currency Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for virtual among the end-users in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Virtual Currency market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to increasing utilization of smartphones in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Coinbase

Elliptic

Ripple

Bitpay

Safello

Xapo

Milli pay systems

CoinJar

GoCoin

Unicoin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dash

Peercoin

Dogecoin

Primecoin

By Application:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Virtual Currency Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

