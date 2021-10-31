Growth of K-12 Instruction Material Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global K-12 Instruction Material Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 with table and figures in it.

K-12 instruction materials are the tools used by teachers and students in educational lessons. They include active learning and assessment. There are various types of instructional materials, such as traditional resources, digital resources, teacher-created resources, and others. The types of instructional materials used in schools depend on factors, such as subjects, learning methods, landscape of the school, technology access of the school, budgetary requirements, and government’s approval of the content.

The global K-12 Digital Instruction Material Market is expected to grow rapidly and dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the huge shift from traditional learning to a digitalized format due to the low price of digital content, usage of ICT devices in schools, and government initiatives in many countries encouraging the use of digital instruction materials. Also, factors such as better engagement, access, and interactivity, digital instructional materials, and lower costs will further boost the adoption rate of digital instruction materials on a global level.

The global K-12 curriculum instruction material market accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the rise in demand for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects and language learning from various emerging countries such as India and China.

This report studies the K-12 Instruction Material Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete K-12 Instruction Material market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global K-12 Instruction Material market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global K-12 Instruction Material status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Instruction Material development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Hachette Book Group

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Macmillan

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Scholastic

Cengage Learning

Mastery Education

Santillana

Franz Cornelsen

Follett

Gakken

Kyowon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional Instruction Material

Digital Instruction Material

Market segment by Application, split into

Secondary Education

Elementary Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global K-12 Instruction Material report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the K-12 Instruction Material Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Instruction Material status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the K-12 Instruction Material development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of K-12 Instruction Material are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

