In-Memory Analytics Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players – SAP , Microstrategy , Kognitio , SAS Institute , Hitachi , Activeviam , Oracle , IBM

In memory analytics may be defined as a method to querying data at the time it is present in Random Access Memory (RAM) of computer with contrast to querying of data which gets stored in physical disks. This in turn aims at shortening query response times and allowing analytic applications and business intelligence (BI) with an objective to support quick and fast business decisions. Trend shows that analytics and various reporting has changed considerably as previously information was used to extract from mainframe systems and thereby transferred to spreadsheets for further analysis. With the maturing of technology, beginning of service-based architecture has become important and emerged as business intelligence (BI). However, with the advent of in-memory analytics, expectation of organizations from BI solutions has also increased .In addition, in-memory analysis delivers rapid access to various interactive dashboards that user tends to easily modify and build simply as it helps in quering the data stored in RAM (random access memory).

Global In Memory Analytics market is segmented into component, application and end use industry. Component segment is further bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, the market is further segmented into risk management and fraud detection, financial management, predictive asset management, sales and marketing optimization and product and process management among others.

Major Key Players of the In-Memory Analytics Market are:

SAP , Microstrategy , Kognitio , SAS Institute , Hitachi , Activeviam , Oracle , IBM , Information Builders , Software AG , Amazon Web Services , Qlik Technologies , Advizor Solutions , Exasol

Major Types of In-Memory Analytics covered are:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Major Applications of In-Memory Analytics covered are:

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global In-Memory Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the In-Memory Analytics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global In-Memory Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the In-Memory Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, In-Memory Analytics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

