Interactive And Self Service Kiosk Market Research Report Industry Forecast in-depth Insight of 2017-2022

According to the recent report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global interactive and self-services kiosk market will reach a valuation in excess of US$ 25,300 Mn by 2022, exhibiting an above-average compound annual growth rate during the projection period (2017-2022). Kiosks are being utilized in a range of applications across sectors including retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, entertainment and transport among others. Kiosks are finding application in customer service processes where human involvement is not necessary. Use of these interactive platforms for maintaining spontaneity in various retail services is also fuelling adoption. These self-service platforms can be customized according to specific requirements of establishments. Kiosk screens are becoming increasingly popular in mega shopping centers and retail stores due to their growing relevance in such commercial settings. In the coming years, kiosk systems are expected to have a greater role in running analytics for retailers to understand shoppers’ buying pattern. Kiosk comprises customized software and hardware that allows users to access information pertaining to commerce, education, travelling, communication, and entertainment.

Demand for kiosks screen is steadily picking up in emerging nations such as Brazil, China and India. Factors such as robust industrialization, urbanization and economic growth have been instrumental in propelling the growth of the market in these countries. Meanwhile, in developed countries, kiosks screens have already become pervasive to a certain extent. In addition, significant cost benefits and broader scope of application is having a positive effect on kiosk screen deployments. Moreover, advances in technology is allowing enterprises to use of kiosks for more specific-requirements. The highly spontaneous and interactive nature of self-service platforms make them an appropriate apparatus for various operational undertakings in enterprises. Growing need for automation is likely to support the adoption of self-service platforms in industrial settings in the forthcoming years. The aforementioned factors are expected to drive the sales of kiosks across the globe.

Key Insights from the Report Include:

In term of revenue, North America currently dominant the global market. The market in the region is expected to surge at an impressive CAGR of 8.2% during assessment period (2017-2022).

The market in North America is estimated to stand at over US$ 11,800 Mn by 2022-end. Market revenue from Europe is projected to expand at 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Over 2022, demand for kiosks is also expected to grow in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

By model, the indoor segment is expected to retain its top spot over 2022. Currently, the segment accounts over 50% market share in terms of revenue and estimates reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 12,525.7 Mn toward the end of assessment period, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3%.

On the basis of end user, the ticketing and retail segment is expected to remain attractive in 2017 and beyond. These two segments collective represent for the largest revenue share of the market. Kiosks are finding widespread application in ticketing owing to their intrinsic advantages of hassles free and instant service processing.

Competition Tracking

NCR Corporation, Elpro Technologies Pty. Ltd., On Track Innovations Ltd., Azkoyen SA, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., RedyRef (A division of EVS Intractive) Hitachi Ltd., Acrelec Group., Olea Kiosks Inc., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Crane Co., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd. are the leading companies profiled in the PMR’s report.

On the basis of models, indoor interactive and self-service kiosks models are expected to gain significant traction during the assessment period. Global sales of indoor interactive and self-service kiosks models currently command for more than 50% revenue share of the global market. Towards the end of 2022, nearly US$ 12,525.7 Mn worth indoor interactive and self-service kiosks models are expected to be shipped worldwide.

Ticketing Will Remain an Attractive End User Segment of the Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosks Market

Based on end user, interactive and self-service kiosks are being increasingly used for ticketing purposes. This is primarily due to growing trends of smart ticking and exponential benefits of using kiosks for ticket booking and issuing. Ticketing and retail will remain two of the most attractive end users segments of the market throughout the forecast period.

