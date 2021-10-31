Lithium Hydroxide Market 2019 By Industry Size Estimation, Industry Share, Future Demand, and Business Analysis by 2023

The Lithium Hydroxide Market 2019 report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and share market, industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel. Lithium Hydroxide market offers the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new entrant’s, market trends, market overview, distribution or pricing issues.

The Lithium Hydroxide market is predicted to develop CAGR at 12.82% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

About Lithium Hydroxide market: Lithium-ion batteries are also used as secondary rechargeable batteries in portable devices. They are used in portable devices as they are lightweight and have high energy-to-weight ratios. Miniaturization of mobile electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, is increasing the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer higher energy density than nickel cadmium (NiCd) and nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries. These batteries are extensively used in medical devices such as automatic external defibrillators, surgical saws, drills, robotic inspection systems, radio frequency identification (RFID) asset tracking tags, infusion pumps, bone growth stimulators, glucose monitors, blood oxygen meters, and cauterizers. Lithium-ion batteries facilitate the miniaturization of medical devices without compromising on their power and performance. Technavio’s analysts have predicted that the lithium hydroxide market will register a CAGR of over 13% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Lithium Hydroxide:

Albemarle Corporation

International Lithium Corp.

Livent

Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd

SQM S.A.