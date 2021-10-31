Macau International & MICE Travelers Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025
This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Macau international and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses country-focused analysis to explore Macau international & MICE travelers market.
A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.
The countries included in this report are China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Other Countries
Key Findings:
• By 2025, Macau will generate more than US$ 15 Billion revenues by international travelers
• Macau Rises to Become Most Popular Destination
• Macau will attract more than 2 Million MICE travelers by 2025
• China, Hong Kong and Taiwan region remained Macao’s top three visitor source markets
The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:
• Macau Total International Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Macau Total International Travelers Spending & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Macau MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Macau MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Macau Total International Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Macau Total International Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Macau MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Macau MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Major 20 Countries International Travelers Visitation to Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Major 20 Countries Travelers Spending in Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Macau & Forecast (2016 – 2025)
• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Macau International & MICE Travelers Market
