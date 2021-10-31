Nuclear Waste Management Market Size, Share and Industry Outlook – 2026

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global nuclear waste management market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict market behavior during the forecast period.

Nuclear wastes are generated during various operations of the nuclear fuel cycle. Moreover, industries such as mining, nuclear power generation, and various chemical processes in industries, defense, medicine, and scientific research produce byproducts that include radioactive wastes. These wastes can be in multiple forms such as gas, liquid or solid, with different amount of radioactive levels. The waste remains radioactive for a few hours and even up to thousands of years. Furthermore, based on the level and nature of radioactivity, radioactive wastes can be classified as exempt waste, low & intermediate level waste, and high-level waste.

The global nuclear waste management market is segmented based on waste type, reactor type, application, and geography. On the basis of waste type, it is divided into low-level, high-level, and intermediate-level waste. On the basis of reactor type, it is categorized as pressurized water, boiling water, pressurized heavy water, and gas cooled reactor. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into industrial and utility. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector include Augean Plc, BHI Energy, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., Swedish Nuclear Fuel, and Waste Management Co., Stericycle, Inc., US Ecology, Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, Bechtel Corporation, Pangea Resources, and Waste Control Specialists, LLC.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017-2023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and the presence of major players.

Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the nuclear waste management market are also listed.

This study evaluates a value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate dominance opportunities.

Nuclear Waste Management Market Key Segments:

By Waste Type

Low-Level Waste

High-Level Waste

Intermediate-Level Waste

By Reactor Type

Pressurized Water Reactor

Boiling Water Reactor

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor

Gas Cooled Reactor

By Application

Industrial

Utility

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

