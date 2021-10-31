Nucleating Agents Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2029

Introduction

Nucleating agents are a set of additives added during the polymer manufacturing as it enhances the mechanical properties of the finished polymer. Also providing faster crystallization rates, the nucleating agents are currently much more in demand than ever before. Offering a heterogeneous surface to the monomer mix, the nucleating agents help in initiating the crystallization and augments the speed of the overall process. Controlled reaction conditions along with the sufficient amount of nucleating agents allows to maintain consistent size of crystals.

Special nucleating agents work in order to reduce the scattering of visible light and hence are able to produce transparent plastic surfaces. Such products are called as clarifying agents. Clarifying agents are a sub-type of nucleating agents and as a rule of thumb, it can be said that all clarifiers are considered to be nucleating agents but not all nucleating agents are clarifiers.

Nucleating Agents Market: Dynamics

The nucleating agents market is highly dependent upon the plastics & polymer manufacturing industry. As it is largely employed in enhancing the strength, reducing the cycle time by reducing the rate of crystallization and improving the clarification of plastics & other polymers, the nucleating agents are anticipated to grow in tandem with the polymer manufacturing industry throughout the forecast period. With the research being focused towards finding novel application areas for nucleating agents and integrating the role of various plastic additives in a single additive, the market for nucleating agents is expected to follow an upward trend creating a range of opportunities in the commercial as well as the research areas. The fast paced rate of crystallization provided by nucleating agents is noted to open new application areas for polypropylene and PET (polyethylene terephthalate) in the field of injection molding, an application segment where several polymers met limitations.

However, the level of fragmentation in the market compels the manufacturers to largely focus upon the pricing of the products while suppressing the profit margins. Additionally, the lifecycle of a novel product is also estimated to be short-lived owing to the replication activities performed by the small scale local nucleating agents manufacturers. Hence, setting a level of hesitation among some potential research enthusiasts.

Nucleating Agents Market: Segmentation

The global nucleating agents market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of product type, the nucleating agents market can be segmented into:

Organic Nucleating Agents

Inorganic Nucleating Agents

Polymer Nucleating Agents Conventional Nucleating Agents Advanced Nucleating Agents Hyper Nucleating Agents



On the basis of application, the nucleating agents market can be segmented into:

Crystallization

Clarification

Plastics Additives

Nucleating Agents Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the global nucleating agents market showcases specific regional production trends while the consumption being noted around the world. The production of majority of nucleating agents is prominent in the countries of East Asia such as China and South Korea. With relatively fewer manufacturers based in Europe and North America, the supply chain largely depends upon the international trade of nucleating agents. Having its chief application in the polymer manufacturing industry, the nucleating agents are highly consumed in the countries of Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is noted to be followed by the Europe nucleating agents market. The North America as well as Middle East & Africa markets are anticipated to create revenue opportunities for the existing as well as newly venturing market participants in the nucleating agents market.

Some of the market participants in the global nucleating agents market identified across the value chain include DowDupont, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Clariant, Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Polyvel Inc., Plastiblends India Limited, Milliken & Company., Toronto Research Chemicals, Tianjin Bestgain Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (B.G.T.), Ningbo Precise Color Co., Ltd., Amfine Chemical Corporation, Kinetic Polymers, Bajaj Colours & Chemicals, Beijing Xinglong Chemical Industry Company, JEIL CHEMICAL CO., LTD., among others.

