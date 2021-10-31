Pregnancy Wearable Devices Market Share, Trend, Demand Opportunity And Forecast 2017-2024

The “Global Pregnancy Wearable Devices Market Share, Trend, Opportunity And Forecast 2017-2024” report has been added to kennethresearch.com’s offering.

Pregnancy Wearable Devices Market Overview

Pregnancy wearable devices are type of smart wearable devices which are used by mothers during the pregnancy period. These pregnancy wearable devices are basically a tool which connect parents with their baby in womb and also help parents to track their baby’s health in womb. The major aim behind the use of pregnancy wearable devices is to take care of baby in the mother’s womb as well as mother’s health. Further, pregnancy wearable devices can also be used to listen and record baby’s heart rate. Bloom Life, Elvie, pregnancy audio belts and Modoo are some of the very latest pregnancy wearable devices present in the market.

Market Size & Forecast

Global pregnancy wearable devices market is anticipated to grow at a maximum pace during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Factors such as growing popularity of smart wearable devices and high concerns towards health of baby in mother’s womb are some major factors which are expected to bolster the growth of global pregnancy wearable devices market during the forecast period.

Geographically, global pregnancy wearable devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, among these regions, North America is expected to be the dominating market of pregnancy wearable devices. Growing adoption of smart wearable devices and high disposable income of the consumers are some of the major factors which are likely to fuel the growth of pregnancy wearable devices market in North America region during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is expected to experience a remarkable growth in market of pregnancy wearable devices during the forecast period. Further, this growth of pregnancy wearable devices market in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as massive population, growing disposable income and rising adoption of advanced technology in this region. Moreover, this growth of pregnancy wearable devices market in Asia Pacific region is expected to be driven by India, China and Japan countries.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global pregnancy wearable devices market includes the following segments:

By Application

Heart rate Monitoring

Real Time Contraction Tracking

Health Tracking

Music

Others

By Region

Global pregnancy wearable devices market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global pregnancy wearable devices market is primarily driven by growing adoption of smart wearable devices coupled with technological advancement with smart wearable devices for their use in healthcare sector.

Additionally, increasing penetration of smart phones and there compatibility with smart wearable devices are expected to foster the growth of global pregnancy device market in near future. Moreover, additional benefits of pregnancy wearable devices such as real time contraction tracking, heart rate monitoring and health tracking are some major reasons which are likely to make these products more acceptable among consumers.

Further, increasing disposable income of the consumers, growing affordability and rising adoption of advanced technologies are some of dynamic factors which are anticipated to drive the market in near future. In addition to this, growing need for effective technologies which can ensure baby’s wellness in mother’s womb is major opportunity for pregnancy wearable devices manufactures.

However, high initial cost of pregnancy wearable devices and their rental cost are some major factors which are expected to be hampering the growth of pregnancy wearable devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of availability and lack of awareness towards pregnancy wearable devices are some major challenges confronting the growth of global pregnancy wearable devices market.

Key Players

The major players for pregnancy wearable devices market are as follows:

BloomLife

Nuvo Group

Key potential companies that may enter into manufacturing of pregnancy wearable devices are mentioned below:

Biotricity Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Apple

Aparito

BeWell Innovations

112Motion

MC10 Inc.

