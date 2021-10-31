Smart Railways Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 – Alstom SA, ABB, General Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens

Railways are one the most used transportation means all around the world, especially in developing countries. Growing technological development in public transportation area across the world is seen in this field also with introduction of digital railway, smart mass transit, and intelligent transport systems. The market is in nascent stage now, however, due to high growth rate of the market there has been huge investment by government and leading companies to make development in this segment.

Key players profiled in the report include Alstom SA, ABB Ltd., General Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A. and Hitachi Limited

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart railways market with detailed market segmentation by component, solution, service and geography. The global smart railways market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Urbanization, efforts to control pollution and improved lifestyle are key factors driving the smart railways market in coming year.

The objective of this report is as follows:

-To provide overview of the global smart railways market

-To analyze and forecast the global smart railways market on the basis of component, solution and service

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall smart railways market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key smart railways players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Railways Market Landscape

4 Smart Railways Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 Smart Railways Market Analysis-Global

6 Smart Railways Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Component

7 Smart Railways Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Solution

8 Smart Railways Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Service

9 Smart Railways Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Smart Railways Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Alstom SA

12.2 ABB Ltd.

12.3 General Electric Corporation

12.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.5 Siemens AG

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.7 IBM Corporation

12.8 Bombardier Inc.

12.9 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

12.10 Hitachi Limited

13 Appendix

