Thermoplastic Honeycomb Current Industry Status, Growth Drivers, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Honeycombs are man-made structures consisting of hollow hexagonal cells arranged in a complex manner to provide the material with high strength and low density. This helps to reduce wastage of constituent materials and maximize the structure’s ability to withstand any external force. In addition to this, hexagonal structure exhibits properties such as higher out-of-plane compression and resistant to shear, which makes it applicable in key end use industries namely, aerospace, automotive, and construction.

Thermoplastic material can be easily and completely recycled, which not only reduces the production cost but also mitigates the environmental concerns. Aerospace industry in the world is set to grow at the highest CAGR on account of growing competition in space exploration sector. In addition to this, with the increasing standards of living and fast track lifestyle, people are taking up aerial modes of travel, which is anticipated to fetch maximum demand of thermoplastic honeycomb in aircraft manufacturing.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the global thermoplastic honeycomb market are Plascore (Germany), Corex Honeycomb (U.K.), EconCore (Belgium), Universal Metaltek (India), Design Composite GmbH (Austria), Nidaplast (France), Tubus Bauer GmbH (Germany) and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global thermoplastic honeycomb market is segmented based on type, end use industries, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into polypropylene honeycomb and polycarbonate honeycomb. Polypropylene honeycomb is the most used type of thermoplastic honeycomb. It is majorly used in aerospace industry since this material offers greater resistance to kinetic energy.

The low price of this material increases its compatibility in the global thermoplastic market. Polycarbonate thermoplastic honeycomb is also holding significant share of market in terms of the demand. This is primarily used in laminar-flow ventilation or air diffuser, as a part of commercial ventilation systems to reduce impurity and moisture. It also finds application in refrigeration systems, and noise & vibration reduction in commercial buildings.

Based on end use industries the global thermoplastic honeycomb market is segmented into aerospace, automotive, construction, sports, wind energy and others. Among them, aerospace industry is holding major share of overall demand of thermoplastic honeycomb. During the forecast period aerospace industry is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR among all its end use industries. The major factor favoring growth of the global aerospace market is increased curiosity among researchers to find possibility of life on other earth like planets. Automotive industry is steadily growing around the world with ~78 million vehicles produced so far in 2017.

This trend is anticipated to grow even further during the forecast period, which attributed to increasing demand of automobile in developing countries. Apart from aerospace and automobile, construction industry is tangibly growing around the world. The housing developments in developing countries is the major demand driver within this industry.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5 Industry Overview of Global Thermoplastic Honeycomb Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact analysis

CONTINUED…………

