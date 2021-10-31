Turbocharger Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026
Global Turbocharger Market valued approximately USD 16.80 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Turbocharger Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Turbocharger is a centrifugal blower that supplies high pressured air to enhance the internal combustion (IC) engines power. The turbine pushes the piston of the engine by high compressed air, which increases the torque and efficiency of the engine. The dynamic design of turbocharger works best on high-speed conditions without any external power source as it reutilizes the waste energy. Increase in vehicle production and growth in demand for fuel efficient & cost effective engines are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, downsizing of engine in order to reduce vehicle weight is further fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, emergence of electrical turbocharger is one of the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, turbocharger offers several benefits such as high torque, less emission rate, and engine downsizing and so on. With these benefits demand of turbocharger in increasing among various industries all over the world. However, high expenses associated with maintenance and rising demand for electric vehicles are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4190239-global-turbocharger-market-size-study-by-technology-twin
The regional analysis of Global Turbocharger Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to improving socio-economic condition in emerging economies such as India and China and rising adoption of turbocharger in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Turbocharger market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to rising demand for light weighting and engine downsizing in new vehicles to meet CAFÉ standard in the region.
https://w3.heraldkeepers.com/newsroom/wiseguyreports/global-turbocharger-market-2019-size-trends-industry-analysis-leading-players-and-future-forecast-by-2025/
The major market player included in this report are:
Cummins Inc.
Eaton Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH
Precision & Turbo
BorgWarner and Inc.
Rotomaster International
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Continenetal AG
IHI Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Twin Turbo Technology
Wastegate Technology
Variable Geometry Technology
By Fuel Type:
Diesel
Gasoline
By End-User:
OEM
Aftermarket
By Application:
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Ships & Aircraft
Heavy Duty Vehicles
Locomotive
By Industry:
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Marine
Agriculture & Construction
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Turbocharger Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Turbocharger Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3. Turbocharger Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Turbocharger Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5. Turbocharger Market, by Technology
Chapter 6. Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type
Chapter 7. Turbocharger Market, by End-User
Chapter 8. Turbocharger Market, by Application
Chapter 9. Turbocharger Market, by Industry
Chapter 10. Turbocharger Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 12. Research Process
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4190239-global-turbocharger-market-size-study-by-technology-twin
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)