Wind Tower Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

The market witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to an increase in the demand for wind towers on onshore wind farms. Henceforth, boom in onshore energy sector is expected to lead the market growth. Strong government support and initiatives for wind energy enhancement in several countries around the world majorly drive the growth in the wind tower market. Governments of both the developed and the developing nations are strongly promoting wind energy as an alternative to conventional energy sources and hence positively influencing the market for wind towers. Moreover, depletion of fossil fuels and increase in demand for sustainable energy sources is expected to pose lucrative opportunity for market growth. However, the high maintenance and replacement costs of wind turbines is expected to restrain the market growth.

A wind tower is a tall structure, at the upper end of which the nacelle and the wind turbine are mounted. Wind tower is manufactured in multiple designs such as uni-directional, bi-directional, and multi-directional. Moreover, the length of the wind tower relies on the energy generation capacity of the turbine and the size of its blades. A wind tower with large blades causes them to come in contact with structures on the ground. Thus, to keep the long blades of the wind turbine clear of the ground and other objects, it is imperative to choose a wind tower with an optimal height. Wind towers are often used in hot dry climates for cooling purposes.

The global wind tower market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into tubular steel, lattice, concrete, hybrid, and guyed pole towers. On the basis of application, it is classified into off-shore and on-shore. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in this sector includes Suzlon Energy Limited, ENERCON GmbH, CS Wind Corporation, General Electric, Siemens AG, Trinity Structural Towers, Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power Equipment Co. Ltd., WINDAR Renovables, and KGW Schweriner Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH.

Wind Tower Market Key Segments:

By Type

Tubular Steel

Concrete

Lattice

Hybrid

Guyed Pole Towers

By Application

Off-Shore

On-Shore

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

