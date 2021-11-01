(2018 – 2023) Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 16.42% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Fraud Detection and Prevention market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Fraud Detection and Prevention market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market are –

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Experian PLC

DXC Technology Company

BAE Systems PLC

RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

Nice Ltd.

Equifax Inc.

Lexisnexis Group

Fair Isaac Corporation

Cybersource Corporation

Global Payments Inc.

Feedzai Inc.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887199

The global fraud detection and prevention market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 29.07 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.42% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The need for fraud detection and prevention solutions has been increasing, with the rising revenue losses due to the rise in number of frauds across the globe. Such solutions are required mostly in industries that have more monetary transactions, such as BFSI, telecommunications, government, and retail sectors. The adoption rate of fraud and prevention solutions has also been increasing in other industries, such as professional services, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

Rising Number of Online Transaction Expected to be the Major Driver for the Market

With the booming e-commerce industry, the banking and financial sector is experiencing a steep increase in the number of online transactions. The rise of online transactions is also helping SME owners to avoid huge costs of establishing centers in big cities. Personalized banking services for customers, such as ATM kiosks, mobile banking, internet banking, and social media, are the driving forces for digital transactions. Emerging payment gateways, such as PayPal, AliPay, Apple Pay, CCAvenue, Google Wallet, PayZippy, CitrusPay, and EBS, are facilitating safe and secure authorization of payments.

The transaction carried out at a bank branch is 30 times more expensive, when compared to an online transaction. It is a matter of providing convenience to customers of those banks, who have their presence through branch banking. However, it is a necessity for banks with fewer branches to have an online presence. Citibank, with its more than 100 years of existence in India, gets 60% of its transaction requests through internet, whereas ICICI and HDFC experience 35-40% of online transactions. With more people gaining access to internet through their smartphones and other portable devices, lower-tier cities and underdeveloped regions can emerge as strong drivers of online shopping.

Multi-factor Authentication is One of the Important Methods to Prevent Fraud

Enterprises are now inundated with security aspects, while they are working on cloud migrations, influx of consumer devices, and other trends. Authenticating identities and privacy are becoming crucial tasks, which is why there is a growing adoption of multi-factor authentication services, as essential requirements in many organizations. There are more than 10 million Google authenticator downloads from the Play Store.

False payment requests accounts for over 26% of internal fraudulent activities

This generally arises when employees who are entitled to be reimbursed, for expenses incurred while performing their duties, claim expenses to which they are not entitled to. The best technique for preventing false payments will be a system of controls, which makes it necessary to submit detailed reimbursement requests, original receipts, supporting documentation, and reasons for the expenditure. Claims should also be made/accepted within a specified time period. Such a system will authenticate correctness of the claims and will limit the chances for a second claim for the same expenses, at a later date.

Around 64% of revenue in BFSI is lost through deliberate and planned falsification of policies and claims

While considering the insurance industry in the BFSI sector, it was estimated that a significant amount of all insurance claims are false. The subsequent expenses, adding up to many billion dollars per annum, have a significant effect on insurance premiums, thus creating a competitive market environment. Considering the industry value chain analysis, insurance agencies, insurers, and intermediaries share the responsibility of minimizing frauds. The organizations of today are not just limiting themselves to identifying and analyzing the fraud, but are also applying predictive analytics of fraudulency. Data mining techniques create intelligent scorecards, providing the data necessary to create business rules, thus making early fraud detection and prevention possible.

Have any Query Related Fraud Detection and Prevention market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887199

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Fraud Detection and Prevention product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Fraud Detection and Prevention region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Fraud Detection and Prevention growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Fraud Detection and Prevention market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Fraud Detection and Prevention market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Fraud Detection and Prevention market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Fraud Detection and Prevention suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Fraud Detection and Prevention product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Fraud Detection and Prevention market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Fraud Detection and Prevention market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887199

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Fraud Detection and Prevention market, scope of report and include research phases

Fraud Detection and Prevention market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Fraud Detection and Prevention market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, Fraud Detection and Prevention Europe Market, Fraud Detection and Prevention APAC Market, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Application, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Rising Trends, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Development, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Forecast, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Future, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Growth, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market In Key Countries, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Latest Report, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Swot Analysis, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Top Manufacturers, Fraud Detection and Prevention Sales Market, Fraud Detection and Prevention United States Market, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market share, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Fraud Detection and Prevention market Trends, Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2018, Fraud Detection and Prevention market 2019