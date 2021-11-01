(2018 – 2023) Global Mattress Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Mattress Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Mattress market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Mattress market, during the forecast period.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd -KING KOIL Inc -Kingsdown Inc -Southerland Bedding Co -Sealy Corporation -Spring Air Company -Select Comfort -Simmons Bedding Company LLC -Tempur-Pedic International Inc -Man Wah Holdings Limited -Leggett & Platt 7.12 Relyon Beds

Globally, mattress market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Introduction of new technology has made it easier for consumers to get mattresses customized as per their requirements. For instance, airbed mattresses have many interior parts which need continuous maintenance, and due to this reason key players are offering customized mattresses with limited period warranty. Willingness to explore new kinds of mattresses is high as the industry is strongly suggesting that the average consumer replaces their mattress every eight years. This is likely to support the mattress market growth during the forecast period. Growing popularity of online retail stores of mattresses among Millennial is likely to drive the significant growth in online retail store segments.

Growing Demand for Commercial Purpose to Support the Growth of the Mattress Market

The growth of the hospitality industry is influencing the demand of various types of mattresses across the world. Rising demand for mattresses from international hotel chains is likely to boost the market growth as popular hotel chains focusing to provide excellent comfort and sound sleep to attract more consumers. However, limited availability of raw materials for mattresses obtained from natural resources is reflecting on prices of premium mattresses. Consumers are looking for alternatives for premium mattresses which is influencing the growth in sales of mattresses from local vendors. Rising incidence of back disorders mainly caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces is the likely to play major role in the growth of specialty mattresses such as airbed, waterbed, and foam based mattresses.

Innovation in Mattresses to Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

Continuous development and innovations in the mattress industry is mainly driven by consumer interest in sleep hygiene and health. Easy availability and affordable prices are driving the demand of innerspring mattresses across the globe. Owing to significant product innovation in the mattresses types, there is a wide array of products available in the market. For instance, key players in mattress market are experimenting with infusing copper into such materials as natural latex, offering immediate body contact or closeness to the element itself as Copper reduces inflammation caused by arthritis, increases energy levels, relieves pain, and helps to cure several other medical issues. Innovation in fabric used for outer covering of mattresses is also playing key role to drive the market growth. For instance, natural fabrics such as bamboo fiber, wool, and others are gaining popularity as eco-friendly alternatives which is expected to change the market dynamics in upcoming years.

Growth in Furniture Industry is expected to Support the Market Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

Growing population and significant growth in furniture industry is driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific, improving distribution network and extensive promotional strategies are attracting consumers to buy various type of mattresses from last few years. Growing infrastructure in developing economies and increasing number of affluent households with premium home furnishings is enhancing the demand of mattresses in Asia-Pacific region. With augmented number of consumers’ shifting towards large houses, growing preference of multiple bedrooms in the house is propelling the growth of the mattress market in the Europe region. For instance, more than 140,000 new homes were built in the UK in 2014, which is 3.7% more compare to 2013. The number of homes with more bedrooms has also been increasing in the country.

Key Developments in the Mattress Market

Jun 2018: Purple Innovation, LLC, a comfort technology company known for creating the “World’s First No Pressure™ Mattress,” expansion of its blended channel strategy by bringing its comfort products made with patented technology to select Mattress Firm locations throughout Phoenix.

Jun 2018: PureCare and Manwah Holdings launch top-of-bed program featured in 520 retail stores located throughout China as a part of promotional strategy of bed, furniture, and mattresses.

Mattress Market Competitive Landscape

Major Key Players are Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd, KING KOIL Inc, Kingsdown Inc, Southerland Bedding Co, Sealy Corporation, Spring Air Company, Select Comfort, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Tempur-Pedic International Inc, Man Wah Holdings Limited, Leggett & Platt, and Relyon Beds

