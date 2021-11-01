2019 Agricultural Tires Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

The Agricultural Tires Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Agricultural Tires Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Get Sample PDF of Agricultural Tires Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275322

Scope of the Report:

Agricultural Tires Market Report Provides the Following:

Inquire Before Purchase Agricultural Tires Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275322

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Replacement Tires

In case of OEM tires, after the warranty expiration, it is difficult for farmers to buy the same OEM tires, due to the high price associated with these tires. As a result, the demand for replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires is continually increasing as they are cost-effective compared to OEM tires, and there are numerous options available in the market (with products from different brands).

Additionally, the price of replacement/aftermarket tires ranges from USD 150 to USD 400, while that of OEM tires would be around USD 800 to USD 1,500. And farmers can easily procure these tires through both online and offline sources.

– The prices of these replacement tires may vary depending on either the quantity ordered/purchased or the sources that they are purchased from i.e., online or retail stores.

– The replacement/aftermarket agricultural tires occupy a volume of more than 55% of the market studied, while for OEM, it is 40%-45% of the market studied.

Increasing Demand in the United States Despite Falling Farm Income

Farm tires sales in the United States and Canada have witnessed moderate growth during the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to continue with the same pace, despite a decline in farm income. The growth is mainly driven by the sale of new agricultural machinery, especially the small compact farm tractors. Although the commodity prices remain flat, farmers are demanding replacement tires and new equipment.

As compared to 2017, the farm equipment sales in 2018 have increased in the United States and are as follows:

– More than 18% increase in self-propelled combines

– ~13% increase in 4WD tractors and a 6.8% increase in 2WD tractors

– Under 40 HP tractor sales grew by 9.2%, 40-100 HP tractor sales grew by 1.5% and 100+ HP tractor sales grew by 5.5%.

Other countries in the North American region witnessed sluggish growth in the sale of farm equipment. Although farm tractor sales in Canada increased by 1.7%, other machinery such as 4WD tractors (witnessed a decline of 13%), self-propelled combines (witnessed a decline of 4%) and 40-100 HP tractor sales (witnessed a decline of 3%) in sales.

Agricultural machinery and equipment sales continue to grow over the forecast period as manufacturers continue to develop powerful tractors for increased flexion and low sidewall technology based farm tires.

Agricultural Tires Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Agricultural Tires Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Agricultural Tires Market

Chapter 3: Agricultural Tires Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Agricultural Tires Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Agricultural Tires Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Agricultural Tires Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Agricultural Tires Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Agricultural Tires Market

For Detailed TOC Click Here

” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]